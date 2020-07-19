Nigel Pearson sacked as Watford manager

Watford have sacked manager Nigel Pearson.

Watford have been in an ongoing fight to avoid Premier League relegation.

Pearson replaced Quique Sanchez Flores last December, when Watford were bottom of the league table.

Pearson had some early successes in his attempts to lead the club out of the relegation zone, but a series of poor results since the Premier League restart has seen the club slip further backwards.

Several UK news outlets including the Daily Telegraph and the Daily Mail are now reporting that Pearson has been relieved of his duties, with two games left to be played.

Watford have sacked Nigel Pearson. That’s a thoughtful reward for helping to drag a team out of the relegation zone. 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 19, 2020

The 56-year-old was informed he would be leaving Vicarage Road by the Hornets’ technical director Filippo Giraldi this afternoon.

Last year's FA Cup finalists are currently three points above the relegation zone.

In their final two games, Watford take on Manchester City and Arsenal.

They were beaten 3-1 by fellow strugglers West Ham on Friday night, which severely dented their survival hopes.

Pearson's assistant, Craig Shakespeare, is also expected to depart, with the club yet to confirm their decision.