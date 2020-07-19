Nigel Pearson sacked as Watford manager

Pearson had some early successes in his attempts to lead the club out of the relegation zone, but a series of poor results since the Premier League restart has seen the club slip further backwards.
Nigel Pearson sacked as Watford manager
Watford manager Nigel Pearson has reportedly been sacked with two games remaining in the season. Photo: PA
Sunday, July 19, 2020 - 15:41 PM
Digital Desk staff

Watford have sacked manager Nigel Pearson.

Watford have been in an ongoing fight to avoid Premier League relegation.

Pearson replaced Quique Sanchez Flores last December, when Watford were bottom of the league table.

Pearson had some early successes in his attempts to lead the club out of the relegation zone, but a series of poor results since the Premier League restart has seen the club slip further backwards.

Several UK news outlets including the Daily Telegraph and the Daily Mail are now reporting that Pearson has been relieved of his duties, with two games left to be played. 

The 56-year-old was informed he would be leaving Vicarage Road by the Hornets’ technical director Filippo Giraldi this afternoon.

Last year's FA Cup finalists are currently three points above the relegation zone. 

In their final two games, Watford take on Manchester City and Arsenal.

They were beaten 3-1 by fellow strugglers West Ham on Friday night, which severely dented their survival hopes. 

Pearson's assistant, Craig Shakespeare, is also expected to depart, with the club yet to confirm their decision.

Read More

Ilkay Gundogan admits improvement is needed before Man City’s European quest

More in this section

Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Harry Kane at double as Spurs boost Europa League hopes with win over Leicester
AFC Bournemouth v Southampton - Premier League - Vitality Stadium Bournemouth survival hopes suffer big blow as Danny Ings nets in Southampton win
Arsenal v Manchester City - FA Cup - Semi Final - Wembley Stadium Ilkay Gundogan admits improvement is needed before Man City’s European quest

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up