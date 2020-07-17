Igor Labuts will 'never forgive' FAI after winning CAS appeal against match-fixing ban

Igor Labuts has said that his name was “dragged through the mud” by the FAI and that he can “never forgive” the Association.

The former Athlone Town goalkeeper was speaking after the Court of Arbitration For Sport (CAS) cleared him of match-fixing charges.

At a hearing in Lausanne, the Latvian won his appeal against a 12-month ban imposed by the FAI in September 2017, bringing to a close a three-year-long battle to clear his name.

The original sanction came after what were flagged as suspicious betting patterns prompted an investigation into a match in which Athlone lost 3-1 to Longford Town in April 2017.

But while CAS accepted that there was evidence of manipulation in the game, the adjudicating panel said they were “not comfortably satisfied by the evidence brought forward that (Labuts) was actually involved”.

The player expressed relief at the verdict but added that he could never forgive the FAI for the “devastating” impact the original conviction had on his life and career.

"I thought this day would never come," he said.“It is hard to explain how personally devastating the last three years have been for me and my family. I came to Ireland with the intention of making it to the Premier Division and I hoped to put myself in the shop window with Athlone Town.

“I am not the best goalkeeper in the world, but I thought with the right training and experience, I could improve my consistency levels and have a reasonable career in the League of Ireland.

“This was taken away from me by the FAI. I understand completely that they had to investigate the match and I cooperated in full. It was hugely disappointing to me that I was implicated without any evidence of wrongdoing. I was guilty only of making a mistake which some of the best goalkeepers in the world have made, or worse in some cases.

“To be crystal clear, I did not manipulate, have not manipulated, and never would be involved in manipulating a football match. Integrity in football is the most important element of the game. Without that, we have nothing.

“My name has been dragged through the mud by the FAI when it was clear from the outset that there was never enough evidence to maintain a prosecution.

Since the conviction and consequent ban, I have been unable to obtain a professional contract. A footballer's career is short and the FAI took away three years from me. I will never forgive them for that.

“I have since returned to playing futsal and I am grateful for the opportunities I have been given in that sport. I still hope to return to playing professional football at some point and I hope this vindication will help.”

The 30-year-old Labuts thanked a number of people for their support, in particular officials in the PFAI. The Irish footballers’ union “warmly welcomed” the result from CAS and also criticised the FAI for bringing disciplinary action against the player.

In a statement, the PFAI said: “As an association, we regard any attempt by a player to manipulate the result of a match as a very serious offence which deserves severe punishment if proven. That, however, is the key point. It must be proven and the standard has to be high or it makes a mockery of the offence. That is what happened here.

“By bringing this disciplinary action, the FAI brought the association into disrepute. Attempting to convict a player solely on video evidence is unprecedented and although they succeeded at domestic level for reasons which remain unclear, they were never going to succeed at CAS where such matters are examined at a forensic level and where sufficient expertise would ensure that this pandora’s box would remain closed.

“Put simply, had this outrageous conviction been allowed to stand, it would have had a chilling effect on all footballers worldwide. Every time suspicious betting patterns surrounded a match, players would have been looking over their shoulder worrying that their poor performance would be reason to destroy their careers without any further evidence.”

The union added that in conjunction with its legal team, it would be studying the judgement to determine if any further action is warranted.

An FAI spokesperson said: “The FAI notes the findings issued today by CAS in the Igor Labuts v Football Association of Ireland case and accepts the ruling.

“The FAI also notes that CAS upheld the Association’s original findings of manipulation around the Longford Town v Athlone Town fixture on April 29th, 2017. The FAI remains committed to the fight against match-fixing.”

- Updated with FAI statement at 8pm.