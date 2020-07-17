Cork City help kick off Women's National League season

Cork City will help get the new, rescheduled Women’s National League season up and running when they travel to Tolka Park to take on Shelbourne on Saturday, August 8.

That game has an early 2.00pm kick off while the remaining first series of matches later on the same day will see Galway WFC host DLR Waves at Eamonn Deacy Park (6:00 pm), champions Peamount United facing Treaty United at PRL Park (6.30pm) and Wexford Youths hosting Bohemians at Ferrycarrig Park (6.30pm).

Athlone Town have no fixture on the opening day of what is the 10th season in the league’s history but will get to take their bow the following Saturday, August 15, when they welcome Wexford to the Athlone Town Stadium for a 7pm kick off.

The league season, originally due to kick off in March but postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic, will now be a truncated campaign, with every team playing each other in Phase One before being split into two sections for Phase Two.

Also this year, the FAI Women’s Cup will kick off at the quarter-final stage before reaching its climax with the final on the weekend ending Sunday, December 13.

In a statement accompanying confirmation of the new fixture list, the FAI has said that to help clubs, affiliation fees have been waived, a participation grant is being provided, prize money will be spread out equally and there will be funds available to ensure clubs can upgrade their grounds in keeping with health and safety protocols.

You can view the full fixture list here