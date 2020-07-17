Robbie Keane in no rush to return to management

Robbie Keane insists he’ll await the right opportunity to venture into management after mixed stints as assistant at Ireland and Middlesbrough.

Ireland’s record goalscorer is adjusting to the realities of losing both jobs in the space of three months, the latest coming three weeks ago as the Championship club lost faith with Jonathan Woodgate.

The FAI were left nursing another legacy problem from the John Delaney era in April when Stephen Kenny opted against retaining Keane on his coaching staff once the succession plan was accelerated by Covid-19.

Mick McCarthy wasn’t aware when appointing Keane as his coach in late 2018 that Keane’s contract ran longer than his one-campaign deal.

Leaked minutes from FAI board meeting suggest Delaney had initially identified Keane as McCarthy’s successor.

That was until Kenny upped the ante by only accepting the vacancy of U21 manager with a written guarantee of ascension to the senior post in August of this year.

Kenny chose to promote Keith Andrews from his staff and recruit Damien Duff, leaving no room for Keane to continue in the fold.

Now back home in Dublin with his family at a loose end, Keane is abiding by some salutary advice offered by his former Inter Milan boss about resisting a quick-fix.

“I’m not in any rush to do things,” the 40-year-old told the Kickin’ Off podcast about his current predicament yesterday.

“It has to be the right one for me. I was assistant for two different managers; Mick McCarthy was a great manager to learn off, and Jonathan at Middlesbrough too.

“Down the road, I want to be a manager. Marcello Lippi told me last summer not to jump into it. Some opportunities come up for certain people which they can’t turn it down And I get that.

“I’ve seen people make that mistake and I hope I’m not one of them. There’ll be the right time for.”

Keane, who retired in 2018, explained his coaching style. “I like to play fast football, keep the ball on the floor, lots of energy with a high press,” he added.

“You need a team that suits your style but you also need the right players.”