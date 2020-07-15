Gunners make ‘Pool pay for errors

Liverpool 1 Arsenal 2

Mikel Arteta mused how he could catch Liverpool and challenge for the Premier League title within four years if the stars align and every aspect of the club unites behind his vision to make Arsenal great again.

The Spanish coach is not football’s deluded version of US president Donald Trump, but he can be excused if he wants to revise his target after watching just how far behind the champions his side are today.

The Premier League table shows there are a humbling 40 points between the two sides and that gap only narrowed due to this unlikely result, which moves Arsenal up to ninth and means Liverpool can no longer break the 100-point barrier this season.

The points gap flattered Arsenal’s men for the first half an hour of this game as they went behind to a Sadio Mane goal and struggled to get out of their own half. They were being well and truly schooled by a brilliant team.

The experts will have us believe the first thing Arteta needs to do is sign some world class defenders such as Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk. But it was a howler of epic Arsenal proportions from the Dutchman that let Arsenal back in when his 32nd minute attempted back pass gifted Alex Lacazette an equaliser.

His mistake, straight out of the David Luiz playbook, came from pressure applied from young south Londoner Reiss Nelson, one of five Arteta changes from his side that lost the North London derby on Sunday. And it was the England under-21 international who gave Arsenal the lead just before half-time. This time goalkeeper Allison did his audition piece for the Arsenal defence with a shocking clearance straight to Lacazette, who centred for Nelson to score with precision.

The normally reliable Arsenal keeper Emi Martinez had set the tone for the respective NO.1s with an early howler as his clearance was blocked by Firmino and the ball flew straight back past him and off a post.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp speaks to his team during a drinks break

What a bizarre, thrilling game this was. If only there had been the usual 60,000 spectators here to see it.

Liverpool clearly eased off after Arsenal were back in it and might have had an eye on their summer holidays, regaling friends of how they ended the club’s 30-year title drought, but manager Jurgen Klopp was clearly in no mood for them to relax with markers to be laid for next season.

He sent his side back out early to face the humiliation of an, er, empty stadium to reflect on their errors before the action resumed

And they looked their old selves again in an instant. Goal scorer Nelson’s next significant contribution was to make a stunning block to prevent Andrew Robertson from scoring Liverpool’s second goal of the night shortly into the second half.

It was not quite the humiliation of the start of the match and Trent Alexander-Arnold betrayed Liverpool’s fears with an unnecessarily over the top challenge on Bukayo Saka, which could have warranted more than a yellow card with a different VAR to Craig Pawson.

Arteta also sensed the shifting balance of power and made a triple substitution on to try and arrest the slide with only 57 minutes gone. Off went Lacazette, Nelson and the solid Lucas Torreira as the fresher legs of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Dani Ceballos and Joe Willock came on. Competition for starting roles in Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City will be fierce.

Klopp reacted by sending on striker Takumi Minamino for Firmino moments later and the Japan international had a strong penalty appeal denied when he appeared to be unfairly blocked from scoring by Kieran Tierney. The better chances, however, fell to his tried and tested players such as Salah and Mane.

Fortunately, for Arsenal, Martinez was equal to the challenge as the home side had to fend off a relentless series of attacks.

We entered the closing minutes with Liverpool having recorded over 20 shots in goal to Arsenal’s two. Sometimes statistics really do reflect the true balance of a game.

Substitute Joe Willock snatched at a 90th minute chance to score an Arsenal third with their third shot of the match and Arteta looked so anxious on the touchline at the announcement of five minutes of added time at the end.

ARSENAL: Martinez 6, Soares 6 (Maitland-Niles 76), Holding 6, Luiz 6, Tierney 6 Torreira 6 (Ceballos 57), Xhaka 6, Nelson 6 (Aubameyang 57), Pepe 5, Lacazette 6 (Willock 57), Saka 6 (Kolasinac 85). Subs: Macey, Sokratis, Mustafi.

LIVERPOOL: Alisson 5, Alexander-Arnold 6, Van Dijk 6, Gomez 7, Robertson 6, Oxlade-Chamberlain 6 (Keita 62), Fabinho 6, Wijnaldum 6 (Shaqiri 83), Firmino 7 (Minamino 61), Mane 7, Salah 6 (Origi 83). Subs: Adrian, Lovren, Jones, Elliott, Williams.

Ref: Paul Tierney 6.