Marcus Rashford hails support as food charity hits four million meals landmark

Marcus Rashford hails support as food charity hits four million meals landmark
Marcus Rashford file photo
Tuesday, July 14, 2020 - 11:39 AM
PA Sport Staff

Marcus Rashford has helped provide four million meals to vulnerable households across the United Kingdom through his work with charity Fareshare UK.

The Manchester United and England forward has been working with the food charity to feed people in need during the coronavirus pandemic and has now reached a landmark total.

He said in a post on Twitter: “Fareshare UK is now able to supply enough food to provide 4million more meals to the most vulnerable across the UK.

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you! We couldn’t do it without you.”

The 22-year-old has been on a one-man mission to ensure more vulnerable households get fed and campaigned for the Government to extend their meal voucher scheme for schoolchildren into the summer holidays.

Rashford, who relied on the scheme when he was growing up, won his battle, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson announcing a u-turn in response to the campaign.

More in this section

A view of the Turner's Cross pitch being watered ahead of the game 31/5/2016 Sport 'effectively behind closed doors' as lift in crowd limits postponed
Burnley v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League - Turf Moor Burnley snatch last-gasp point to dent Wolves’ Champions League chances
Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League - St. James' Park Harry Kane brings up milestone as Jose Mourinho finally wins at St James’ Park
rashfordplace: uk

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up