Dundalk to host friendlies behind closed doors

Dundalk have announced they will play friendly games against Derry City and Bohemians at Oriel Park in the next fortnight, as League of Ireland clubs ramp up their preparations for the resumption of the season on July 31.
Tuesday, July 07, 2020 - 16:43 PM
Liam Mackey
Dundalk's Oriel Park. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
Dundalk's Oriel Park. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

And the champions are exploring the possibility of streaming the friendlies which will be played behind closed doors.

In a statement, the club said: “These fixtures, and any other friendlies, will be played behind closed doors and under strict government, public health, and FAI guidelines. As a result, no media will be permitted to attend.

“Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, the club’s overriding priority has been the health and wellbeing of our players, coaches, staff, and the local community.

“After five months without football, we fully understand that people are craving live action again but strict protocols have been put in place and we kindly ask everyone to adhere to them.”

