'You'll Never, Ever, Walk Alone': Liverpool CEO pays tribute to Sean Cox after title win

Liverpool's CEO has paid tribute to Irish fan Sean Cox after Reds secured their first title in 30 years.

Peter Moore has since paid tribute to Liverpool Sean Cox from Meath.

Mr Cox suffered life-changing injuries in an unprovoked attack before 2018’s Champions League semi-final at Anfield.

Mr Moore paid tribute to Mr Cox to social media, writing: “One man in Ireland is loving every moment of this...thinking of you this evening Sean.

“You'll Never, Ever, Walk Alone.”

One man in Ireland is loving every moment of this...thinking of you this evening Sean. You'll Never, Ever, Walk Alone pic.twitter.com/J1jCb3hTXj — Peter Moore (@PeterMooreLFC) June 25, 2020

Moore also paid tribute to other fans, saying: “Number 19 is finally here. It’s for our millions of fans, near and far...we miss you.

“It’s for the Reds that fell to the virus. It’s for my dad, who first took me to Anfield in 1959.

“It’s for Sean Cox, smiling in Ireland right now. And it’s for the 96, who will never be forgotten.”

The Support Sean Twitter account posted a picture of Mr Cox last night, saying: "One happy man tonight".

Liverpool raised €748,000 for the Sean Cox Rehabilitation Trust with a Legends match in Dublin in April 2019.

Klopp paid tribute to Mr Cox last November, saying: “When it happened it was my lowest point at Liverpool. Something like this should not happen around a football game. We don't just sing You'll Never Walk Alone, we live that."

"Sean's name and that of his wife Martina and his wider family makes me think of courage, spirit and renewal. Sean is an inspirational figure in the club's story now.

"Sean's story has touched all of us, and although initially the emotions were one of sadness that his life has been so affected by purely coming to support the football team he loves, we now have new feelings when we hear his name mentioned."