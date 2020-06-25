Burnley confirm Jeff Hendrick exit from Turf Moor

Jeff Hendrick's Burnley contract expires at the end of June. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Jeff Hendrick will be a free agent next week.

The Burnley midfielder’s contract expires at Turf Moor at the end of June and the English Premier League outfit have confirmed that he leaves “after the club was unable to agree terms on a new deal” with the Dubliner.

The Republic of Ireland international, linked lately with AC Milan and Celtic, joined Burnley from Derby County in 2016 after a hugely impressive role for his country at that summer’s European Championships and boss Sean Dyche has paid rich tribute to his contribution.

“Jeff has been a fantastic professional for us,” said Dyche of a player who appeared 139 times for the Clarets.

“He has delivered in many different positions with a great attitude.”

Former England No.1 Joe Hart, Aaron Lennon, and Adam Legzdins are also out of contract and set to exit.

Defender Phil Bardsley, who looked like joining that exodus at one point, has signed up for another year.

Meanwhile, the Airtricity League looks set for a restart date at the end of July but issues over relegation and the FAI Cup have yet to be resolved after another round of lengthy talks yesterday.

Representatives of the FAI, the PFAI (Professional Footballers Association of Ireland) and the National League Committee met from the early afternoon through to the late evening in an effort to reach agreement and are expected to do so again in the coming days.

It appears that a consensus has been reached on a slimmed-down 18-game Premier Division season — including those games already played — and the restart date of July 31 but the question of relegation/promotion and the debate on whether or not to proceed with the FAI Cup remain open.