Burnley confirm Jeff Hendrick exit from Turf Moor

Jeff Hendrick will be a free agent next week.
Burnley confirm Jeff Hendrick exit from Turf Moor
Thursday, June 25, 2020 - 16:00 PM
Brendan O'Brien
Jeff Hendrick's Burnley contract expires at the end of June. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire
Jeff Hendrick's Burnley contract expires at the end of June. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Jeff Hendrick will be a free agent next week.

The Burnley midfielder’s contract expires at Turf Moor at the end of June and the English Premier League outfit have confirmed that he leaves “after the club was unable to agree terms on a new deal” with the Dubliner.

The Republic of Ireland international, linked lately with AC Milan and Celtic, joined Burnley from Derby County in 2016 after a hugely impressive role for his country at that summer’s European Championships and boss Sean Dyche has paid rich tribute to his contribution.

“Jeff has been a fantastic professional for us,” said Dyche of a player who appeared 139 times for the Clarets.

“He has delivered in many different positions with a great attitude.”

Former England No.1 Joe Hart, Aaron Lennon, and Adam Legzdins are also out of contract and set to exit.

Defender Phil Bardsley, who looked like joining that exodus at one point, has signed up for another year.

Meanwhile, the Airtricity League looks set for a restart date at the end of July but issues over relegation and the FAI Cup have yet to be resolved after another round of lengthy talks yesterday.

Representatives of the FAI, the PFAI (Professional Footballers Association of Ireland) and the National League Committee met from the early afternoon through to the late evening in an effort to reach agreement and are expected to do so again in the coming days.

It appears that a consensus has been reached on a slimmed-down 18-game Premier Division season — including those games already played — and the restart date of July 31 but the question of relegation/promotion and the debate on whether or not to proceed with the FAI Cup remain open.

More in this section

Leeds United v Barnsley - Sky Bet Championship - Elland Road Leeds on the brink of promotion following unconvincing victory over Barnsley
Dundalk v Cork City - President's Cup Kevin O'Connor's return brings another familiar face back to Cork City
Republic of Ireland v Denmark - UEFA EURO2020 Qualifier 'Hurt' James McClean stands over criticism of Irish teammates
soccerplace: turf moorperson: jeff hendrickperson: sean dycheperson: jeffperson: dycheperson: joe hartperson: aaron lennonperson: adam legzdinsperson: phil bardsleyevent: european championshipsevent: fai cupevent: premier divisionorganisation: burnleyorganisation: ac milanorganisation: celticorganisation: derby countyorganisation: claretsorganisation: englandorganisation: airtricity leagueorganisation: faiorganisation: pfaiorganisation: professional footballers association of irelandorganisation: national league committee

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up