Michael Kennedy, the London lawyer who represented Irish footballers, dies

Michael Kennedy, whose parents came from Ireland, was best known for his association with Roy Keane.
Michael Kennedy, the London lawyer who represented Irish footballers, dies
Monday, June 22, 2020 - 13:43 PM
Michael Moynihan
Michael Kennedy’s association with Roy Keane was what he was best known for. Photo: Malcolm Croft/PA
Michael Kennedy’s association with Roy Keane was what he was best known for. Photo: Malcolm Croft/PA

Michael Kennedy, the London solicitor who advised Roy Keane and a host of other Irish soccer professionals for decades, has passed away. He was in his seventies.

Kennedy was born in the north London suburb of Highgate to Irish parents. Kennedy was an avid soccer player as a boy, playing the game to junior level before deciding to devote his time to law.

He ended as a partner with London legal firm Herbert Reeves but retained his interest in soccer. He was a season ticket holder at Highbury and acted as secretary of a local club in the North London League when, after a meeting one night, he got to know an Irish accountant called Tony Beatty.

Some time later, Beatty introduced Kennedy to a young Irish defender who had joined Arsenal, David O’Leary.

“When I bought my first house, I needed a solicitor, as everyone does when they get a place,'' O'Leary told The Sunday Tribune some years ago.

“I went along to Michael and he helped me. Then, when I signed a contract with Arsenal, I asked him to have a look at it for me. At this stage, I've been with him for 24 years.’'

Kennedy's sure handling of O’Leary’s affairs wasn’t his only contact with the world of professional soccer.

Players such as Ray Wilkins, Frank Stapleton, Pat Jennings, Kevin Moran, Michael Thomas, Niall Quinn, Denis Irwin, and Steve Staunton were all represented and helped by Kennedy over the years - they would be joined in time by the likes of Dave Connolly, Ian Harte, Harry Kewell, Alan Smith, and Stephen McPhail.

Kennedy was averse to publicity and never sought the limelight. Although he assisted many players over the years with their contract negotiations with clubs, he is understood to have accepted tickets for games instead of an agent’s fee.

Kennedy’s association with Roy Keane was what he was best known for.

For instance, when Keane was controversially sent home from Saipan before the 2002 World Cup began in Japan, Kennedy was one of his closest advisers in the tumultuous period which followed.

Three years later, Kennedy travelled to Madrid to hammer out a deal that would have taken Keane from Manchester United to Real Madrid on an 18-month contract, but the player opted to play for Glasgow Celtic instead.

More in this section

Leeds United v Barnsley - Sky Bet Championship - Elland Road Leeds on the brink of promotion following unconvincing victory over Barnsley
Dundalk v Cork City - President's Cup Kevin O'Connor's return brings another familiar face back to Cork City
Republic of Ireland v Denmark - UEFA EURO2020 Qualifier 'Hurt' James McClean stands over criticism of Irish teammates
soccerplace: londonplace: irelandplace: north londonplace: highgateplace: highburyplace: saipanplace: japanplace: madridperson: michael kennedyperson: roy keaneperson: kennedyperson: tony beattyperson: beattyperson: david o’learyperson: o'learyperson: michaelperson: o’learyperson: ray wilkinsperson: frank stapletonperson: pat jenningsperson: kevin moranperson: michael thomasperson: niall quinnperson: denis irwinperson: steve stauntonperson: dave connollyperson: ian harteperson: harry kewellperson: alan smithperson: stephen mcphailperson: keaneevent: 2002 world cuporganisation: herbert reevesorganisation: north london leagueorganisation: arsenalorganisation: manchester unitedorganisation: real madridorganisation: glasgow celtic

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up