Caoimhin Kelleher hoping to get Premier League debut at Liverpool

Caoimhin Kelleher is hoping that Liverpool can wrap up the Premier League as soon as possible, potentially clearing the way for his own debut in the competition.

Goalkeeper Kelleher, 21, lined out in the FA Cup defeat of Shrewsbury back in February and made three League Cup starts before Christmas.

But the Cork man who was on the bench for last year's Champions League final win is yet to feature in the Premier League as he battles first-choice stopper Alisson and deputy Adrian.

Speaking exclusively to The Score with Trevor Welch on Cork's 96 FM, Kelleher was informed that if Jurgen Klopp does include him he'll be the first Cork native to feature for Liverpool in the Premier League.

"I didn't know that, that would be a nice thing to have," said Kelleher. "Hopefully there'll be a few more (Cork natives) after me but yeah, it would be good."

Liverpool will return to duty at Anfield on Wednesday against Crystal Palace and it's Man City then on July 2. If Liverpool can wrap up their first title in 30 years, Kelleher could feature in attractive end of season ties against Arsenal or Chelsea in July.

"Yeah, maybe, we'll see, we don't know what's going to happen but definitely, if we do wrap it up it's whatever the manager thinks but maybe he might give some of the younger lads a run out," said Kelleher. "Hopefully if we can wrap it up he might give me an opportunity.

"That would be really good for me. I'd be buzzing with that but like I said, we'll just wait and see but hopefully."

Kelleher is delighted with his development at the club he signed for from Ringmahon Rangers in 2015.

"I'm happy with it, every year I think I've gotten better and better and getting into the first team was a big step for me," said Kelleher, who has been part of Ireland senior squads. "To do that this season and to play a few games has been really good for me. I just think I've been getting better and I've been happy with it."

Kelleher spoke of a club and a city eagerly anticipating the return of the Premier League title.

"The Premier League is what Liverpool have wanted for the last few years, it's probably been the biggest one," he said. "If we're able to cross the line, and hopefully we can in the next few games, it'd be massive for the city. They'd be buzzing for it, it's been so long it would be amazing to do it. To be a part of it would be great.

"I couldn't think of anywhere better to be at the moment. One defeat in the League has been unbelievable, the football we've been playing, even for myself just to be around that to learn from that every day. It's been so beneficial to myself, it's been unreal."

