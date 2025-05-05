Leinster captain Doris to have shoulder procedure while Ryan and Russell return to training

Leinster captain Caelan Doris is to have a shoulder procedure this week following an injury he picked up during their loss to Northampton Saints in the Investec Champions Cup semi-final on Saturday.

Doris will be further assessed following his shoulder procedure to see the extent of the damage. It was touted that the 27-year-old was a potential British and Irish Lions captain for this summer's tour of Australia alongside England's Maro Itoje. Should Doris be ruled out for the remainder of the season the case for the Saracens lock to become Lions captain strengthens.

Lions Coach Andy Farrell is to name his captain and squad this Thursday at the O2 Arena in London for the series with Doris due to have his surgery before the announcement.

The injury update will cause a headache for Farrell just days ahead of the announcement with Doris almost a certainity to start in the Test series against Australia at No.8.

While the wait for the results of the full assessment of Doris' injury, Farell will be exploring all avenues with the door possibly opening for Wales' Taulupe Faletau to go on his fourth Lions tour and could also strengthen the cause for 20-year-old Northampton Saints Henry Pollock who had a powerful display against Leinster in the Champions Cup semi-final win. Scotland's Matt Fagerson and Jack Dempsey alongside England's Ben Ear and Tom Willis are also in contention.

The Lions get up and running when they take on Argentina in a warm-up fixture in the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on June 20. Eight days later the touring side will take on Western Force in Perth before their first Test against the Wallabies on July 19. Depending on the severity of Doris' injury it could leave open the possiblity of him joining the Tour after it has started.

Alun Wyn Jones was initially ruled out of the 2021 Lions Tour after he dislocacted his shoulder in the warm-up clash against Japan but joined the squad in South Africa 18 days later.

Meanwhile, Rob Russell and James Ryan have returned to full training following their respective injuries ahead of their URC clash against Zebre at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday (5.15pm).

There are no further updates on Jordan Larmour, Will Connors and Brian Deeny who all continue their rehab.