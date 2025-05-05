Murray and O'Mahony among eight who return to training ahead of Munster's interpro against Ulster

Tom Ahern, Stephen Archer, Liam Coombes, John Hodnett, Oli Jager, Conor Murray, Peter O’Mahony and Josh Wycherley have all returned to training ahead of Munster's URC clash against Ulster at Thomond Park on Friday (7.35pm).

Mike Haley, Gavin Coombes, Calvin Nash, Diarmuid Barron and Craig Casey all came through the Cardiff clash with no issues from their respective injuries.