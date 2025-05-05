Murray and O'Mahony among eight who return to training ahead of Munster's interpro against Ulster

Preformance Consultant Chris Boyd has completed his short-term contract with the province and returned home to New Zealand.
SQUAD UPDATE: Peter O'Mahony and Conor Murray returned to training ahead of Munster's clash against Ulster on Friday.

Mon, 05 May, 2025 - 13:54
Fiona Halligan

Tom Ahern, Stephen Archer, Liam Coombes, John Hodnett, Oli Jager, Conor Murray, Peter O’Mahony and Josh Wycherley have all returned to training ahead of Munster's URC clash against Ulster at Thomond Park on Friday (7.35pm).

Mike Haley, Gavin Coombes, Calvin Nash, Diarmuid Barron and Craig Casey all came through the Cardiff clash with no issues from their respective injuries.

Preformance Consultant Chris Boyd has completed his short-term contract with the province and returned home to New Zealand with Munster thanking him for his work over the past five months and wished him well in his future endeavours.

Jeremy Loughman (hamstring), Ethan Coughlan (hamstring), Billy Burns (shoulder), Shane Daly (hamstring), Dave Kilcoyne (Achilles), Edwin Edogbo (Achilles), Roman Salanoa (knee) are all continuing their rehab for their respective injuries.

