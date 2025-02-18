My kind of town: Ireland to face All Blacks in Chicago rematch this November

Ireland will take on the All Blacks in a Soldier Field rematch in November, organisers have confirmed.

The sides will reunite at the home of the Chicago Bears in the "The Rematch: Ireland v All Blacks," on Saturday, November 1.

Joe Schmidt's Ireland beat New Zealand for the first time in the country's history at the same venue in November 2016.

Since then, the teams have played each other 10 times, winning five each.

The All Blacks dumped Ireland out the Rugby World Cup at the quarter-final stage in 2023.

Andy Farrell will try to avenge that painful defeat in his first game back from sabbatical with the Lions.

“Chicago is a world-class sports city, and we’re thrilled to welcome Ireland and the All Blacks back to Soldier Field,” said Chicago Mayor, Brandon Johnson. “This match showcases our city’s ability to host premier global sporting events, drawing fans from around the world, boosting tourism, and reinforcing Chicago’s reputation as a top destination for sports, culture, and entertainment.

Tickets will go on general public sale on Friday, February 21.

“Chicago is the greatest sports city in the world, and we cannot wait to welcome the All Blacks and Ireland back to Chicago this fall,” said Kara Bachman, Executive Director of the Chicago Sports Commission. “Major international sporting events like this are great opportunities to showcase Chicago to a global audience while delivering a world-class experience to these historic teams and their fans.

"Ireland has some of the most passionate fans in the world and Chicago is expected to turn green come November 1."

The remainder of Ireland's Autumn Nations games have also been confirmed.

Ireland will face Japan the weekend after the All Blacks clash on Saturday, November 8 (12.40pm). It will be the Brave Blossoms' first visit to Dublin since 2021.

Australia are up next -- on November 15 -- for the second year-in-a-row having contested Irish Rugby's 150th Anniversary match.

The Series finale will see Ireland take on South Africa on Saturday November 22 (5.40pm).

“We are delighted to see international rugby return to Chicago for this historic ‘Rematch’ between Ireland and New Zealand. The 2016 encounter at Soldier Field is one of the greatest moments in Irish Rugby history, and the rivalry that has grown between our two teams since then is a testament to the quality, passion, and the respect that Ireland and New Zealand have for each other,” said Kevin Potts, CEO of IRFU.

“We hold the New Zealand Rugby Union in the highest regard; the All Blacks have been the embodiment of sporting excellence for generations, and we have the utmost admiration for their outstanding contribution to our game. As we look forward to November 1, we know rugby fans from around the world will once again come together to witness an unforgettable clash of two outstanding teams.

"We are hugely proud of all this Irish team has achieved in recent years, inspiring fans at home and abroad, and we look forward to what will be a truly memorable occasion. The continued growth of rugby in the United States is extremely exciting, and the IRFU is proud to be part of this journey as we prepare for the Rugby World Cups in 2031 and 2033."

2025 Autumn Nations Series Fixtures:

Saturday, 1 November: Ireland v New Zealand, Soldier Field, Chicago, 8.10pm Irish time

Saturday, 8 November: Ireland v Japan, Aviva Stadium, 12.40pm

Saturday, 15 November: Ireland v Australia, Aviva Stadium, 8.10pm

Saturday, 22 November: Ireland v South Africa, Aviva Stadium, 5.40pm.