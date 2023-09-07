Sexton returns to captain Ireland in World Cup opener against Romania 

Johnny Sexton will make his first appearance since March when he returns from suspension to captain Ireland in their World Cup Pool B opener against Romania on Saturday.

Head coach Andy Farrell has named a strong if not full-strength team to open the Six Nations champions’ France 2023 campaign with fly-half Sexton, 38, having missed all of Ireland’s warm-up Tests following his three-match suspension, partnering scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park in a first-choice half-back partnership to take on the group outsiders.

Yet Farrell, without injured starting hooker Dan Sheehan, has resisted the temptation to hand Ronan Kelleher a start in his first appearance since May’s Champions Cup final with Leinster.

After an injury-hit pre-season Kelleher must settle for a place among the replacements with Rob Herring starting at hooker.

There is also a start in the second row for Leinster youngster Joe McCarthy, one of four World Cup debutants in the Ireland starting line-up alongside Gibson-Park, full-back Hugo Keenan, and wing James Lowe.

McCarthy, 22, will earn his fourth Test cap at Stade de Bordeaux having made his debut off the bench against Australia last November.

Two further caps have followed this summer with a start in the opening warm-up game against Italy and another replacements’ appearance against England on August 19.

McCarthy will feature alongside James Ryan at lock in a strong pack, with Andrew Porter and Tadhg Furlong the props, and a back row featuring Tadhg Beirne at openside flanker, Peter O’Mahony on the blindside with Caelan Doris at No.8 as World Rugby Player of the Year Josh van der Flier offers back-row back-up off the bench.

There is also a formidable Irish backline outside of Sexton, with Bundee Aki partnering Garry Ringrose at centre and a back-three of wings Keith Earls and Lowe and full-back Keenan.

The bench will see Jack Crowley get the nod as covering fly-half ahead of Ross Byrne while there is plenty of backline experience also as Conor Murray is named as the back-up number nine and Robbie Henshaw the outside back replacement.

Ireland: H Keenan; K Earls, G Ringrose, B Aki, J Lowe; J Sexton (capt), J Gibson-Park; A Porter, R Herring, T Furlong; J McCarthy, J Ryan; T Beirne, P O’Mahony, C Doris.

Replacements: R Kelleher, J Loughman, T O'Toole, I Henderson, J van der Flier, C Murray, J Crowley, R Henshaw.

Romania: M Simionescu; N Onutu, J Tomane, T Fonovai, T Manumua; H Baovasu, G Rupanu; I Hartg, O Cojocaru, A Gordas; A Motoc, S Iancu; F Rosu, V Neculau, C Chirica.

Replacements: F Bardasu, A Savin, G Gajion, M Iftimiciuc, D Ser, A Conache, T Boldor, T Gontineac.