Scotland not Leinster occupying Jacques Nienaber's thoughts for now

There is a team in blue dominating Jacques Nienaber’s thoughts right now and it isn’t Leinster.

The Springbok boss is due to join Leo Cullen’s coaching staff in Dublin when this World Cup is done and dusted for South Africa but the immediate concern for the former Munster assistant right now is the Springboks’ tournament opener against the Scots in Marseille.

This will be his third World Cup with his native country. He was part of the coaching group in 2015 before making the short switch to Munster and he was right-hand man to Rassie Erasmus when they claimed the title in Japan.

It was put to him that Sunday will be the first step in his last dance with the Boks.

“It’s such a privilege and in the sense of being part of it,” he said of his national duties. “I would have been happy just to be part of one World Cup but to be part of three is just beyond my wildest dreams.

“I am focusing on Scotland, getting the team ready as best we can so I’m not actually thinking about that. It’s the next training session runs well and the next meeting, that we nail the detail we need to get the message across.

“I’m not a very emotional person so I don’t think about that.”

The team to face Gregor Townsend’s side was named earlier than advertised, on Wednesday evening at their base just south of Toulon, and it was largely along expected lines despite the vast strength in depth available.

There was no 7-1 split in the reserves with Munster’s RG Snyman one of six forwards named on the bench for the Stade Velodrome game. The starting XV shows four changes to the one that set the tone against New Zealand in London two weeks ago.

Jasper Wiese comes in for Duane Vermeulen at No.8, Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel return to the midfield and Cheslin Kolbe is preferred to Makazole Mapimpi on the wing.

Canan Moodie and Jean Kleyn were not considered due to hamstring and knee issues.