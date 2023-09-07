RG Snyman thankful to Munster on his return to World Cup duties with the Springboks

RG Snyman has paid rich tribute to Munster for sticking with him through his injury nightmares after being named on the Springboks bench for their World Cup opener against Scotland in Marseille on Sunday.

The giant lock’s troubles started when he picked up a serious knee injury just minutes into his first game with the province in 2020 and a second similar injury suffered just three games into his comeback only doubled the agony.

All told, he has still only played ten times for Munster and the 80 minutes he recorded against Wales in a recent warm-up fixture in Cardiff was actually his first full game since featuring for South Africa in the 2019 World Cup.

“It was a tough journey, to be honest with you. Through all of it I learned a lot and I must give credit to Munster for the way they looked after me and for the way they continue to look after me.

“A lot of people would give up on you quite easily in this line of work after being out of work that long, but they stuck with me and I have to give them credit for getting me back, not only playing but getting me back onto the Springbok squad. It is quite special for me to be back.”

The 28-year old is one of six forwards named on the reigning world champions’ bench for the meeting with Gregor Townsend’s side and Bok coach Jacques Nienaber is of the belief that Snyman can hit even greater heights than before now that he is fully fit again.

“I think he will build and grow and get better, to where he was, and better than that,” he said of a player who will get the juices flowing pre-game by listening to The Hu, a Mongolian heavy metal, throat-singing band that has assumed the slot previously held by Metallica.

“It’s not in everyone’s taste,” Snyman laughed.

Neither was the 7/1 split the Springboks used two weeks ago against the All Blacks in London with some observers decrying it as a health and safety concern, or a move against the game’s spirit, while others applauded it.

Snyman was among the seven that was ushered on shortly after half-time in London and another wide smile stretched across his face as he took himself back to that sideline and the scrum that awaited them on arrival.

“I don’t know if it has ever happened before but it was some feeling, all of us getting that call to all go on at the same time and standing there ready to go. I must say, it gives you some confidence running on with six other guys and knowing you are going to cause some havoc on the field now.”

The team and squad named by Nienaber last night was positively pedestrian by comparison with its 6-2 split in the reserves, four changes to the starting XV and with one of those in the pack and three out back.

Jasper Wiese comes in for Duane Vermeulen at No.8, Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel return to the midfield and Cheslin Kolbe is preferred to Makazole Mapimpi on the wing. Canan Moodie and Jean Kleyn were not considered due to hamstring and knee issues.

It’s a stunning array of talent, as Nienaber all but admitted.

“When we were in Corsica [at a training camp] we had a team selection every morning and it chopped and changed and there is good competition.

“Across the board there is good, healthy competition within this group and we are in a fortunate position with the squad depth that we have developed over the last couple of years.”