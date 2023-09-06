Fiji blow as out half Muntz ruled out of Rugby World Cup

Knee injury rules Flying Fijian out of tournament, management looking at replacement options
Fiji blow as out half Muntz ruled out of Rugby World Cup

OUT: Caleb Muntz will miss the Rugby World cup.

Wed, 06 Sep, 2023 - 09:22
Cian Locke

FIJI have suffered a major blow on the eve of the Rugby World Cup with fly-half Caleb Muntz ruled out of the tournament after sustaining a knee injury during the team’s training run on Monday.

Head Coach Simon Raiwalui confirmed that Muntz sustained the injury in a non-contact session.

Raiwalui said: “It’s most devastating for us as a group and for Caleb, he has worked so hard for the past two years with the Fijian Drua and for Flying Fijians. We feel for him as a young man he misses the opportunity so close to the Rugby World Cup.” 

He added “We have got 33 players and we have the utmost confidence in them. Once we name the team for the match against Wales we will have utmost faith in whom we have selected.” 

Muntz made his debut for the Flying Fijians against Tonga this year and since then has been a vital part of the team in its preparation for the Rugby World Cup in France.

Raiwalui said there are a few players outside the current group they are looking at as options for replacement and will make a decision in the next couple of days.

More in this section

Duane Vermeulen 5/9/2023 South Africa's Duane Vermeulen on how Ulster stint helped him
Ireland Rugby Squad Training and Media Conference Forward trio ruled out of Ireland's World Cup opener
Scotland v Georgia - Summer Nations Series - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium Scotland's Ben Healy reflects on 'great time in his career'
#Rugby World Cup
<p>CONTROVERSY: France's Bastien Chalureau. Pic: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo</p>

Bastien Chalureau’s call-up casts shadow over France's World Cup

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd