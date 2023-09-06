Fiji blow as out half Muntz ruled out of Rugby World Cup

FIJI have suffered a major blow on the eve of the Rugby World Cup with fly-half Caleb Muntz ruled out of the tournament after sustaining a knee injury during the team’s training run on Monday.

Head Coach Simon Raiwalui confirmed that Muntz sustained the injury in a non-contact session.

Raiwalui said: “It’s most devastating for us as a group and for Caleb, he has worked so hard for the past two years with the Fijian Drua and for Flying Fijians. We feel for him as a young man he misses the opportunity so close to the Rugby World Cup.”

He added “We have got 33 players and we have the utmost confidence in them. Once we name the team for the match against Wales we will have utmost faith in whom we have selected.”

Muntz made his debut for the Flying Fijians against Tonga this year and since then has been a vital part of the team in its preparation for the Rugby World Cup in France.

Raiwalui said there are a few players outside the current group they are looking at as options for replacement and will make a decision in the next couple of days.