Leinster scupper Munster's three-in-a-row tilt to claim Interpro title

Vodafone Women’s Interpro Final: Leinster 33 Munster 14

Leinster ended Munster’s dreams of a third-consecutive Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship following a comprehensive 33-14 win at Musgrave Park on Saturday.

In a brilliant advert for Irish Women’s rugby, neither province took a backward step during a physical and high-octane decider. Level at the break, Leinster scored immediately after the restart before crossing for two additional tries to confirm their first interprovincial title since 2019.

Niamh Briggs made five changes to Munster’s starting XV that lost 26-19 at Energia Park the previous weekend. Nicole Cronin, Eimear Considne, Aoife Doyle, Clodagh O’Halloran and Chloe Pearson all started. Tania Rosser’s solitary alteration saw out-half Dannah O’Brien come in for Nikki Caughey.

Perfect playing conditions and a raucous atmosphere greeted the sides at kick-off. The tone was set for an exciting afternoon with Eimear Considine and Maeve Óg O’Leary slicing through multiple tackles in the first 2 minutes.

Leinster saw out a difficult spell despite conceding territory and possession. Camped in Leinster’s 22, constant pressure from the Munster pack failed to yield an opening score.

That was until full-back Natasja Behan’s knock-on allowed Munster to regain a foothold. The ball was spread wide to Derbhile Nic a Bháird. Munster’s Number 8 immediately burst free and touched down beneath the posts. Nicole Cronin’s conversion made it 7-0 after 14 minutes.

Leinster needed a response and got it via a marvellous Leah Tarpey breakaway. Yet, an inability to make any headway in the face of an aggressive Munster rearguard meant the score remained unchanged close to the half-hour.

SWEET FEELING: Leinster’s Leah Tarpey celebrates scoring a try with Linda Djougang in the Vodafone Women's Interprovincial Championship Final, Musgrave Park. Pic:INPHO/James Crombie

Leinster finally made their mark, having kicked a penalty to the corner and forced a couple of scrums before referee Stuart Douglas awarded a penalty try.

Róisín Ormond was yellow carded in the aftermath but, impressively, Munster went down the opposite end and retook the lead. Chloe Pearse dove over and another Cronin conversion edged Munster 14-7 ahead.

The first half of a see-saw encounter concluded with constant Leinster pressure yielding a Leah Tarpey try that was converted. A 14-14 interval score was a fair reflection of a titanic battle.

The visitors maintained their positive tempo to take the lead for the first time when centre Tarpey crossed for her second try (converted) after 44 minutes.

Nicole Cronin’s crossfield kick came within inches of Munster’s Aoife Doyle touching down shortly after.

A scrappy period in which neither team was able to make an impact was punctuated by Leinster’s fourth and decisive try. A strong set-piece scrum deep inside Munster’s 22 ended with Hannah O’Connor controlling and touching down after 64 minutes.

O’Brien’s missed conversion mattered little when Leinster notched their fifth try and the best of the lot.

Natasja Behan broke from inside her own half and fed replacement Elise O’Byrne-White to score in the corner and wrap up Leinster’s win.

Scorers Leinster: Tries: Leah Tarpey (2), Hannah O’Connor, Elise O’Bryne-White, penalty try, Cons: Dannah O’Brien (3).

Munster: Tries: Derbhile Nic a Bháird, Chloe Pearse, Cons: Nicole Cronin (2).

LEINSTER: Natasja Behan; Aimee Clarke, Aoife Dalton, Leah Tarpey, Anna Doyle; Dannah O’Brien, Katie Whelan; Linda Djougang, Lisa Callan, Christy Haney; Ruth Campbell, Eimear Corri; Aoife Wafer, Molly Boyne, Hannah O’Connor (captain).

Replacements Used: Aoife Moore for Ruth Campbell (10), Ruth Campbell for Aoife Moore (19), Elise O’Byrne-White for Anna Doyle (24), Alisa Hughes for Katie Whelan (ht), Sarah Delaney for Lisa Callan (53), Katie Whelan for Aimee Clarke (61), Aoife Moore for Linda Djougang (65).

MUNSTER: Eimear Considine; Aoife Doyle, Alana McInerney, Stephanie Nunan, Stephanie Carroll; Nicole Cronin, Muirne Wall; Róisín Ormond, Ciara Farrell, Fiona Reidy; Dorothy Wall (captain), Clodagh O’Halloran; Chloe Pearse, Maeve Óg O’Leary, Derbhile Nic a Bháird.

Replacements Used: Eilís Cahill for Fiona Reidy (34), Aoife Corey for Eimear Considine (46), Beth Buttimer for Ciara Farrell (46), Kate Flannery for Nicole Cronin (55), Fiona Reidy for Róisín Ormond (55), Nicole Cronin for Stephanie Nunan (63, HIA), Jane Clohessy for Clodagh O’Halloran (69), Claire Bennett for Dorothy Wall (74), Brianna Heylmann for Maeve Óg O’Leary (77), Ellen Boylan for Aoife Doyle (77).

Referee: Stuart Douglas (IRFU).