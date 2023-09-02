Porter raring to go after 'incredible' welcome day in Tours

As touched by the heartwarming World Cup welcome Ireland have received from the people of Tours as Andrew Porter said he was, the front-row star is raring to go and get the tournament underway for real.

The Six Nations champions and Grand Slam winners completed a memorable day of official duties as they were introduced to their hosts in the city where they will be based throughout the Pool B campaign, leaving only for their four matches, the first of which arrives next Saturday afternoon against Romania in Bordeaux.

Ireland kicked off their third day in France on Saturday with an appointment at FC Tours' soccer ground, Stade de la Vallee du Cher, where 12,000 locals turned up to what was scheduled to be an open training session for Andy Farrell’s squad. Those plans changed on Friday night when it emerged the playing surface had been damaged by a fungus, prompting Ireland to switch training back to their purpose-built base across town at Stade de la Chambrerie.

The world number one-ranked team did not disappoint the huge numbers of spectators who had gathered at Stade du Cher, though, taking to the pitch for an official squad photo, light warm-up session and interaction with the supporters.

That was followed later in the day by an official welcome ceremony at the Grand Theatre du Tours, where a full house of guests and civic dignitaries as well as Irish ambassador to France Niall Burgess saw World Rugby representative and Ireland record cap holder Brian O’Driscoll present the 33 Ireland players with their tournament caps and medals having heard the city’s orchestra play music from Riverdance and Ireland’s Call.

Porter, 27, was impressed by the warmth of the welcome as he gears up for his second World Cup. The prop had been back-up to tighthead starter Tadhg Furlong in Japan in 2019 but now with 54 Test caps for his country, he has established himself as Ireland’s leading loosehead prop. And he is itching to get the tournament started.

“Raring to go,” Porter said. “Sure I’ve been raring to go for four years. It’s come down to this, one week to go, so I’m chomping at the bit to get going.

“It was an incredible welcome ceremony, we feel incredibly lucky to be here in Tours. There were some lovely words said by the president of the area and the mayor as well. We are incredibly lucky to be here.

“Obviously (the open training session) was kind of cut short and we didn’t really get to get what we wanted out of it in terms of the people who came out to support us, what they came to see, really. But it was a fun morning. I think we made the most of it. We feel incredibly welcomed by all the people in Tours and the 12,000 people who showed up.

“You have to soak everything in and take each day as it comes. I know it's cliched what I’m saying, but you have to soak up everything in this tournament.

“I have been lucky to have been on one so far, and this is my second. It’s about cherishing each moment and making memories that will last you a lifetime. These will stick with me in my later years.”