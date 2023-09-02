Rugby World Cup 2023: Your country-by-country Pool D guide - plus Donal Lenihan's verdict

Sat, Sept 9, 8pm: England v Argentina, Marseille

Sun, Sept 10, 12pm: Japan v Chile, Toulouse

Sat, Sept 16, 2pm: Samoa v Chile, Bordeaux

Sun, Sept 17, 8pm: England v Japan, Nice

Fri, Sept 22, 4.45pm: Argentina v Samoa, Saint-Etienne

Sat, Sept 23, 4.45p: England v Chile, Lille

Thurs, Sept 28, 8pm: Japan v Samoa, Toulouse

Sat, Sept 30, 2pm: Argentina v Chile, Nantes

Sat, Oct 7, 4.45pm: England v Samoa, Lille

Sun, Oct 8, 12pm: Japan v Argentina, Nantes

*Odds (to win pool) England 1/2, Argentina 6/4, Japan 25/1, Samoa 225/1, Chile 500/1

Did you know?

Argentina’s World Cup journey got off to a very bumpy start, the Pumas winning just one of their first 10 matches in the tournament. Having beaten Italy in the inaugural World Cup in 1987 they did not win again until 1999 when a 32-16 defeat of Samoa ended the drought.

KEY GAME

England versus Argentina on Saturday September 9 will be the test of whether the wretched summer form of Steve Borthwick’s side, World Cup runners-up four years ago, has carried into the 2023 edition. The English won’t be helped by the absence of captain Owen Farrell and No.8 Billy Vunipola through suspension, and a missing gameplan.

POSSIBLE UPSET

If Japan can summon the momentum they gathered on home soil four years ago we have another special World Cup moment when they face a disjointed England in Nice on September 17.

ONE TO WATCH

Saracens-bound Argentina outside centre Luca Cinti has ousted the more Matias Moroni from the Pumas’ number 13 jersey and is worth keeping an eye out for as Michael Cheika’s look take advantage of English frailties and top the pool.

BEST PLAYER YOU’VE NEVER HEARD OF

Chile fly-half Rodrigo Fernandez received the award for World Rugby Men’s Try of the Year for his wonderful solo try against the United States which helped securing his country’s spot at France 2023.

IF YOU COULD PICK ONE HEAD COACH?

Michael Cheika is no stranger to Irish supporters having led Leinster to their first Heineken Cup title in 2009 and the former Waratahs and Wallabies head coach’s famously short fuse has translated well to the South American rugby powerhouse.

YOUR SECOND FAVOURITE TEAM?

Have the wounds from Ireland’s 2019 pool defeat to the host nation healed sufficiently to welcome the Brave Blossoms of Japan back into our hearts?

NATIONAL TIPPLE

As partial to a cup of a tea as the next man, but we’ll go instead for something more colourful and take a nice bottle of Argentine Malbec. Those of a more dangerous disposition may well plump for a hot mug of Japanese sake. Kan pai!

VENUE WATCH

England and Argentina open the pool schedule in Marseille at the world-famous Velodrome, officially known at this World Cup as Stade de Marseille, a spectacular 67,847 arena familiar to both Munster and Leinster supporters who have visited for big European Champions Cup contests, most recently the 2022 final when Leinster were pipped at the post by Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle.

DONAL LENIHAN'S VERDICT

Another pool with the potential for drama given how bad England have performed throughout their recent warm-up games. Steve Borthwick’s men open their campaign with the most challenging contest of their pool against Argentina who have made great progress under Micheal Cheika over the last year.

Los Pumas were highly competitive against Australia, New Zealand and South Africa in the recent Rugby Championship and will have benefitted greatly from operating at that level of competition so close to this tournament. It afforded Cheika the chance to reintegrate his charges who are, once again, scattered around the rugby-playing world since their only professional club side, the Jaguares, were disbanded when Super Rugby was restructured after the Covid pandemic.

That opening game against England is another to light up the opening weekend of pool action and, right now, I fancy Argentina to win that one.

Chile are the rank outsiders in this pool but Samoa, who like their Pacific Island counterparts have benefitted from the addition of several internationals from other countries being able to declare for their country of origin, will also fancy their chances of creating an upset. Their performance against Ireland in Bayonne will only have added to Borthwick’s stress levels as, they too, will target England.

Unfortunately, Japan are nowhere as strong as they were when defeating Ireland in Shizuoka in 2019 or when springing the biggest shock in World Cup history by defeating South Africa in Brighton at the 2015 World Cup.

Verdict Argentina to advance but it could even come down to points differential to decide whether they are joined by England or Samoa.

England

Forwards (19) Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers), Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Theo Dan (Saracens), Ben Earl (Saracens), Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears), Jamie George (Saracens), Maro Itoje (Saracens), Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints), Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints), Joe Marler (Harlequins), George Martin (Leicester Tigers), David Ribbans (Toulon), Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks), Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears), Will Stuart (Bath), Billy Vunipola (Saracens), Jack Walker (Harlequins), Jack Willis (Toulouse).

Backs (14) Henry Arundell (Racing 92), Danny Care (Harlequins), Elliot Daly (Saracens), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Sale Sharks), Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby), Max Malins (Bristol Bears), Joe Marchant (Stade Francais), Marcus Smith (Harlequins), Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers), Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks), Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers), Anthony Watson (unattached), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers).

Japan

Forwards (19) Asaeli Ai Valu (Saitama Wild Knights), Craig Millar (Saitama Wild Knights), Gu Ji Won (Kobe Steelers), Keita Inagaki (Saitama Wild Knights), Sione Halasili (Yokohama Eagles), Shinnosuke Kakinaga (Tokyo Sungoliath), Shota Horie (Saitama Wild Knights), Atsushi Sakate (Saitama Wild Knights), Kosuke Horikoshi (Kobe Steelers), Jack Cornelsen (Saitama Wild Knights), Anamaki Saumaki (Kobe Steelers), Ben Gunter (Saitama Wild Knights), Warner Dearns (Brave Lupus Tokyo), Amato Fakatava (Black Rams Tokyo), Kanji Shimokawa (Tokyo Sungoliath), Kazuki Himeno (Toyota Verblitz), Shota Fukui (Saitama Wild Knights), Michael Leitch (Brave Lupus Tokyo), Pieter Labuschagne (Kubota Spears).

Backs (14) Naoto Saito (Kobe Steelers), Yutaka Nagare (Kobe Steelers), Kenta Fukuda (Toyota Verblitz), Jumpei Ogura (Yokohama Eagles), Lee Seung Sin (Kobe Steelers), Rikiya Matsuda (Saitama Wild Knights), Jone Naikabula (Brave Lupus Tokyo), Lomano Lava Lemeki (Green Rockets Tokatsu), Semisi Masirewa (Kintetsu Liners), Ryoto Nakamura (Kobe Steelers), Dylan Riley (Saitama Wild Knights), Siosaia Fifita (Kintetsu Liners), Tomoki Osada (Saitama Wild Knights), Kotaro Matsushima (Kobe Steelers).

Argentina

Forwards (18) Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro (Bristol), Francisco Gómez Kodela (Bordeaux-Begles), Joel Sclavi (La Rochelle), Thomas Gallo (Benetton), Eduardo Bello (Newcastle), Julián Montoya (Leicester Tigers) - captain, Agustín Creevy (Sale Sharks), Ignacio Ruiz (unattached), Matías Alemanno (Gloucester), Tomás Lavanini (Clermont), Guido Petti (Bordeaux-Begles), Facundo Isa (RC Toulon), Pablo Matera (Honda Heat), Juan Martín González (unattached), Santiago Grondona (Exeter Chiefs), Marcos Kremer (Stade Francais), Rodrigo Bruni (Vannes), Pedro Rubiolo (Newcastle).

Backs (15) Gonzalo Bertranou (Dragons), Tomás Cubelli (Biarritz), Lautaro Bazán Vélez (Rovigo Delta), Santiago Carreras (Gloucester), Nicolás Sánchez (Brive), Santiago Chocobares (Toulouse), Lucio Cinti (Saracens), Jerónimo de la Fuente (Perpignan), Matías Moroni (Newcastle), Emiliano Boffelli (Edinburgh), Mateo Carreras (Newcastle), Rodrigo Isgró (Argentina Sevens), Juan Cruz Mallía (Toulouse), Martín Bogado (Highlanders), Juan Imhoff (Racing 92).

Samoa

Squad Forwards (18) Michael Ala’alatoa (Leinster), Paul Alo-Emile (Stade Francais), Charlie Faumuina (Toulouse), Jordan Lay (Blues), Seilala Lam (Perpignan), Samo Malolo (San Diego Legion), Luteru Tolai (Blues), Brian Alainu’uese (RC Toulon), Theo McFarland (Saracens), Sam Slade (Moana Pasifika), Chris Vui (Bristol), So’otala Fa’aso’o (unattached), Miracle Fai’ilagi (Moana Pasifika), Fritz Lee (Clermont), Steven Luatua (Bristol), Alamanda Motuga (Moana Pasifika), Taleni Seu (Toyota Industries Shuttles), Sa Jordan Taufua (Lyon).

Backs (14) Ere Enari (Moana Pasifika), Melani Matavao (Samoa Sevens), Jonathan Taumateine (Moana Pasifika), Christian Leali’ifano (Moana Pasifika), Lima Sopoaga (Lyon), Alai D’Angelo Leuila (Waikato), Tumua Manu (Chiefs), Duncan Paia’Aua (RC Toulon), Ulupano Junior Seuteni (La Rochelle), Nigel Ah Wong (Bay of Plenty), Ed Fidow (Rugby New York), Neria Foma’I (Moana Pasifika), Benjamin Lam (Montpellier), Danny Toala (Moana Pasifika).

Chile

Forwards (17) Javier Carrasco (Selknam), Salvador Lues(Selknam), Matías Dittus (CA Periguex), Iñaki Gurruchaga (Selknam), Esteban Inostroza (Selknam); Augusto Bohme (Selknam), Tomás Dussaillant (Selknam), Diego Escobar (Selknam); Javier Eissmann (Selknam), Pablo Huete (Selknam), Santiago Pedrero (Selknam), Augusto Sarmiento (Selknam); Alfonso Escobar (Selknam), Raimundo Martínez (Selknam), Clemente Saavedra (Selknam), Martín Sigren (Doncaster Knights) - captain, Ignacio Silva (Selknam).

Backs (13) Lukas Carvallo (Selknam), Marcelo Torrealba (Selknam), Benjamín Videla (Selknam); Rodrigo Fernández (Selknam), Santiago Videla (Selknam); Pablo Casas (Selknam), Matías Garafulic (Selknam), José Ignacio Larenas (Selknam), Domingo Saavedra (Selknam), Franco Velarde (Selknam), Nicolás Garafulic (Selknam), Iñaki Ayarza (Angouleme), Francisco Urroz (Selknam).