12,000 turn out in Tours to welcome Ireland but pitch 'fungus' means training is moved

The Ireland World Cup squad made a grand entrance in their host city of Tours on Saturday as 12,000 spectators watched Andy Farrell’s players warm up at Stade de la Vallee du Cher after a planned training session was cancelled.

The stadium, home to Tours FC, is not Ireland’s official training base but was put to use to accommodate intense local interest in the Grand Slam champions, with tickets for the session snapped up within hours of being made available last month.

Yet the condition of the pitch prompted a change of plans, the Ireland squad fulfilling their promise to appear despite a damaged playing surface.

A statement from the France 2023 Organising Committee read: “The pitch at the Cher Valley stadium suffered some damage in recent days, caused by a fungus.

“Player welfare is at the heart of France 2023's priorities, and with just a few days to go before the Irish team begins its tournament, it has been decided not to take any risks by reducing the training scheduled for Saturday 2 September.

“Our thanks go to the Irish team, who will nonetheless be meeting the Tours public, who turned out in numbers to welcome them.”

Instead of a proper training session, Ireland staged their official squad photo on the pitch, then did a light warm-up, and led the 12,000 attendees in a Viking Clap before playing keepy-uppy with a giant gym ball as prop Andrew Porter joined a brass band playing the bass drum.

Before the squad departed for their actual training session at their base across town and behind closed doors at Stade de la Chambrerie, Ireland captain Johnny Sexton described the reception his team had received.

"It was incredible. Since we arrived in Tours, it has been unbelievable how they've set up the hotel, how they've looked after us,” Sexton said. “We're very happy to be here.

"When you turn up to something like this, it really hits home how big a deal it is. Not that it was lost on us before but it really hits home on days like this."

Having arrived in Tours on Thursday afternoon, Ireland will be based here between their Pool B matches, the first of which gets their tournament underway in Bordeaux against Romania next Saturday. Head coach Andy Farrell praised the civic leaders and citizens of Tours for making his squad welcome and providing impressive facilities.

FAMILY PORTRAIT: Ireland head coach Andy Farrell, centre, sits alongside captain Jonathan Sexton, and forwards coach Paul O'Connell as they sit for an official squad photograph at Stade Vallée du Cher in Tours. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

"It's fantastic. There's a lot of work that goes into it,” Farrell said. “Two years in the planning, it starts off on a recce and you've got to make a choice.

“By far and away, we felt as a management that the city of Tours wanted us to be here. But when somebody wants you and they prove that with their actions, then the relationships build.

“We're delighted how we've been treated so far from the people of Tours, the hotel, etc. It's a nice start getting into the country and also this is what World Cups are all about, making sure you understand what it's all about on the ground and understanding the people."

Ireland arrived in France with a quartet of injury issues, having already lost veteran prop Cian Healy for the tournament due to a calf injury sustained in last Saturday’s warm-up win against Samoa in Bayonne.

Chief concern is first-choice hooker Dan Sheehan, who picked up a foot injury in the previous week’s victory over England in Dublin while back-rower Jack Conan (foot), loosehead prop Dave Kilcoyne (hamstring) and hooker Ronan Kelleher (hamstring) have also been receiving treatment.

Asked for Sheehan’s expected return to play timeframe, Farrell said: “We’ve yet to see. He’s back running well ahead of schedule. It all starts off on an alterG (anti-gravity treadmill) to see whether than can cope with running etc and he was back running last week.

“He was flying along yesterday with the physios so he’s certainly bullish within himself and so are the medics as well.

“Jack trained yesterday, and again like any stage in rehab, it always depends on how he backs it up the next day etc, so we’ll see how it goes today. Ronan was fit last week so he’s certainly fit to go. Dave Kilcoyne is exactly the same as Ronan, fit and well.” Captain Sexton, meanwhile, missed all three summer Tests due to suspension and has not played since a groin injury sustained in the Grand Slam-clinching Six Nations win over England in March.

Of his possible return to the number 10 jersey against Romania, the fly-half said: “Yeah, good just to be back available for selection, and we’ll see how the next few days go.

“Hopefully I can get in some match minutes but we’ll see. We know it’s obviously a tough pool, and I want to get some games in, but it’s what’s right for the team as well. I’m just looking forward to it now.”