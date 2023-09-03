Ciara Griffin: Communication with the ref is a key role for a captain on the pitch

The men’s Rugby World Cup represents the pinnacle of any player’s career. The hard work is done - the endless running, the hours in the gym, the high stakes pitch sessions and team analysis. Now it’s a waiting game. The focus now of every player fighting for a jersey will be staying fit, healthy and on form. But if you throw the extra pressure of leadership and captaincy into the mix, how does that change a player’s preparation?

One comment that used really get on my nerves as a player was “sure as captain you’re guaranteed a jersey.” Complete nonsense. No one is guaranteed a jersey whether they are in a position of leadership or not. If anything I felt you had to prove yourself more in terms of standards, knowing your role and executing your basic skills. You felt a responsibility to lead by example and set the highest standards. This was a double-edged sword; yes, you are working hard to drive standards but in the end what you did was often not good enough. You always found an area that needed to be improved and sometimes you would be your own worst critic looking for mistakes in your own performance.

So imagine having the pressure of fighting for a jersey, staying fit, getting your head around the role of captaincy and your very first competition is a World Cup. Talk about getting thrown in at the deep end. It feels like being thrown into the drowning tank at Camden Fort Meagher with your hands and feet cable tied. Do you panic and give up your number or do you find a way of trusting the process and getting to the top? I am sure players would be aiming for the latter.

Wales have gone the route of co-captaincy between Osprey forwards Jac Morgan and Dewi Lake, a combination that has 20 international caps between them. It appears Gatland is looking at the long-term picture with the 23- and 24-year-old respectively; he obviously envisions both players being in a Welsh jersey for years to come. Many will argue both players are too young or lacking international experience to be captain but obviously they have proved themselves over the last three months of World Cup preparation. Both players have the added bonus of having experienced players around them for support in the form of George North (109 caps), Taulupe Faletau (100), Dan Biggar (109), Leigh Halfpenny (100) and Dan Lydiate (71). All have previous World Cup experience and can provide a wealth of knowledge to help support their captains.

How do you skipper players who have more experience and international caps than you? It is very simple; you do your talking on the pitch by leading from the front and you ask for advice or support when you need it. You do not need to scream and shout to be a leader. Rather, you become a strong and successful leader when you gain the respect of your teammates. With this, they will follow you into battle on the pitch, no questions asked. I always believed and still do, that actions speak much louder than words.

Eddie Jones has performed his standard ripping up the script with the Australian captaincy. Jones shocked many with the omission of Michael Hooper (125 caps) who has been Wallabies captain for the past decade. Instead he went with the powerhouse Will Skelton who has been a Wallaby since 2014 and has 28 caps. Skelton himself admitted he had to be asked three times to be captain as he was reluctant to take it, but I think the La Rochelle giant has the makings of an excellent leader. He is a formidable player who does his talking on the pitch and gets players to follow him in physicality and work rate. Ronan O'Gara says he just gets it. Skelton seems to have the leadership wheels in motion already by openly admitting he will rely on his leadership group during the tournament: “I’m not going to have all the answers as well. So, we’ll be leaning on each other and growing together."

Both Ireland and England have experienced talismans in the captain’s chair, it is just unfortunate that ill-discipline has affected both of their World Cup preparations. Johnny Sexton goes to France after missing all three of Ireland's warm-up matches and needs to be on his best behaviour communicating with match officials. Communication with the referee is probably one of the most important and influential roles a captain has on the pitch. You need to develop a line of communication that is both respectful and open as you have a very limited opportunity to highlight points of focus to the official. It is in these short seconds that you can highlight the opposition's ill-discipline to plant a seed in the referee’s decision-making process. From experience, match officials are much more likely to listen to your points when the white noise is limited, and the communication is respectful.

Owen Farrell's ban for the opening two matches most definitely has thrown Steve Borthwick's World Cup plans up in a heap and added another headache to the selection conundrum. Ellis Genge and Courtney Lawes look set to step up from co vice-captains to co-captains for the opening two rounds of the pool phase. Both are extremely physical and hard working who will look to limit the outside distraction and demonstrate their intent on the pitch.

Most of the other nations have had consistency in their captaincy with all incumbents in the position for a year or more. These captains have had an opportunity to develop their leadership styles and get the experience of making important team-play decisions in pressure-pot moments. They have been able to make mistakes outside of the unforgiving scrutiny of the public eye and become confident in their leadership position.

A strong leader can unite a team with strategic insights, galvanise with passionate encouragement, and build resilience by exhibiting a cool head under pressure. An effective captain does not have to shout from the roof top to lead. What they will need to do is communicate clearly, foster camaraderie, and lead by example on and off the field.

*The author has 41 international caps and captained Ireland from 2018-2021.