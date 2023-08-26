Will Skelton leads inexperienced Australia against France

Lock Will Skelton will lead Australia for the first time when he captains an inexperienced team against hosts France in the Wallabies' final Rugby World Cup warm-up fixture in Paris on Sunday, a daunting prospect for a side yet to win this year.

Coach Eddie Jones has ditched his established players for the World Cup and pinned hopes on the exuberance of youth after Australia lost all four games since he returned to the helm for a second stint in charge this season.

The starting 15 has 258 caps between them while 12 of the matchday squad of 23 are sitting on less than 10, the perfect illustration of their lack of experience at international level. "We are a young side, who is ambitious and in the process of developing our game," Jones said in a media release from Rugby Australia. "To play against the tournament hosts in front of a massive crowd at the venue for the (World Cup) final is perfect preparation for us. "We’ve had an impressive preparation this week. Improving our physical capacity has been a priority and our rugby fitness is rapidly improving and we will look to use it against France." Jones said previously giant second row Skelton has been selected as captain for his ‘lead by example’ style. He will be partnered at lock by Richie Arnold. FRANCE: T Ramos, D Penaud, G Fickou, J Danty, G Villiere, M Jalibert, A Dupont (c); J-Baptiste Gros, J Marchand, U Atonio, T Flament, P Willemse, F Cros, C Ollivon, G Alldritt. Replacements: P Mauvaka, S Taofifenua, D Aldegheri, R Taofifenua, C Woki, P Boudehent, B Couilloud, M Jaminet AUSTRALIA: A Kellaway, M Nawaqanitawase, J Petaia, L Foketi, S Vunivalu, C Gordon, T McDermott; A Bell, D Porecki, T Tupou, R Arnold, W Skelton (c), T Hooper, F McReight, R Valetini. Replacements: M Faessler, B Schoupp, Z Nonggorr, M Philip, R Leota, L Gleeson, I Fines-Leleiwasa, B Donaldson.