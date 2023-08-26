Head coach Seilala Mapusua: Samoa set to face ‘Leinster on steroids’

Samoa head coach Seilala Mapusua is preparing to face 'Leinster on steroids' ahead of Saturday's World Cup warm-up clash with Ireland in Bayonne
WATCHFUL EYE: Tusi Pisi and head coach Seilala Mapusua. Pic: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Sat, 26 Aug, 2023 - 07:35
Ed Elliot

Samoa head coach Seilala Mapusua is preparing to face "Leinster on steroids" ahead of Saturday's World Cup warm-up clash with Ireland in Bayonne.

Samoa will take on a tier one nation for only the second time since losing 47-5 to Ireland at the 2019 tournament in Japan.

Andy Farrell's Ireland squad is packed with Leinster players, with nine set to be involved at Stade Jean Dauger.

Former London Irish centre Mapusua has inside knowledge of the Dublin-based province thanks to the presence of prop Michael Ala'alatoa and coach Andrew Goodman in his camp.

"Goody knows the players well from Leinster, as does Michael," said Mapusua.

"Those boys become a different beast when they enter into the Ireland camp.

"They have excellent coaches: Farrell, Mike Catt, Simon Easterby, Paul O'Connell and the rest, so I think it's Leinster on steroids.

"Their (world) ranking speaks for itself. They've become a really good team and I say that because they've got some awesome individuals across the park but in terms of their cohesion as a team, they're very much in sync with each other.

"They're a team that look like they love playing for each other and love playing for their country."

Samoa - defeated 49-17 by Italy in November - are in Pool D for the World Cup alongside England, Argentina, Japan, and Chile.

Mapusua has a host of European-based players at his disposal and ambitions of guiding his country to the knockout stages.

"We're in a good place in terms of we've had a bit of time together now," said the 43-year-old.

"Having quality coaches in our setup has meant that we've been able to build over the last two, three years, which is a big change from the last World Cup where the last head coach came in less than 12 months before.

"We're fortunate enough to have this consistent coaching group over the last few years and also a lot of the players that are now available has made a difference.

"I hope to make it out of the pool stage. I'd love to be able to automatically qualify for the next World Cup, so we don't have to go through a qualification process."

Rugby World Cup trophy

