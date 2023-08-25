Springboks seeking morale-boosting win

South Africa are gunning for a morale-boosting victory ahead of the World Cup when they face old foes New Zealand in a final warm-up tonight at Twickenham (7.30) with captain Siya Kolisi adamant the champions will hold nothing back in what he expects to be a "beautiful game".

The teams are on a potential collision course in the World Cup quarter-finals, but Kolisi maintains his side are only thinking about tonight's final warm up and how they can avenge a 35-20 loss to the All Blacks in Auckland during the Rugby Championship.

New Zealand are taking no chances either, having selected arguably their best available side, and Kolisi has welcomed the challenge.

"That shows what the intent is. This is not a friendly game. It has never been," the Springbok skipper said. "We are looking forward to the battle, it will be a physical game as usual in one of the biggest rivalries in sport.

"We will not hold anything back. There are 82,000 people coming to see us and we don't want to disappoint those who have paid money to watch this game. We want to give it everything on the field and I think it will be a beautiful game."

In what is going to be a fierce physical, fast-paced battle against New Zealand, there is the potential that tackles could get higher, but Kolisi says the Boks are unlikely to make the same mistakes as the England pair, Billy Vunipola and Owen Farrell, who will both miss the start of the competition after bans.

"We train over and over with our technique. Rugby is played at a certain height now, with the mauling, scrumming, breakdown and tackle," said Kolisi. "We can be as physical as we are because we have trained for it over and over, and the muscle memory is on it. It is uncomfortable down there, it is not nice when someone so big is running at you and you have to get down low.

"That is why you have to learn how to meet them and react to a level change and all those types of things. It takes a lot of hard work."

Meanwhile France will be back to near full strength for their final World Cup warm-up international against the Wallabies (Sunday, 4.45). Coach Fabien Galthie has paired Matthieu Jalibert with captain Antoine Dupont at halfback in a clear signal Jalibert will be his first-choice five-eighth at the World Cup.

Galthie wouldn't confirm Jalibert will be his first-choice fly half at the World Cup, saying only: "Matthieu is still a young player (24) but he is approaching international maturity.

"We have already counted on him for four years. There are no discussions about his potential but the team to play against New Zealand will be revealed in time."

New Zealand (v South Africa): B Barrett, W Jordan, R Ioane, J Barrett, M Telea, R Mo’unga, A Smith; (8-1): A Savea, S Cane, L Jacobson, S Barrett, S Whitelock, T Lomax, D Coles, E de Groot.

Replacements: S Taukei’aho, T Williams, F Newell, J Lord, T Vaa’i, D Papali’i, C Roigard, A Lienert-Brown

South Africa: D Willemse, K-L Arendse, C Moodie, A Esterhuizen, M Mapimpi, M Libbok, F de Klerk; (8-1): D Vermeulen, P-S du Toit, S Kolisi, F Mostert, E Etzebeth, F Malherbe, M Marx, S Kitshoff.

Replacements: B Mbonambi, O Nche, T Nyakane, J Kleyn, RG Snyman, M van Staden, C Reinach, – W le Roux.

France (v Wallabies): T Ramos, D Penaud, G Fickou, J Danty, G Villiere, M Jalibert, A Dupont; (8-1): G Alldritt, C Ollivon, F Cros, P Willemse, T Flament, U Atonio, J Marchand, J-B Gros.

Replacements: P Mauvaka, S Taofifenua, D Aldegheri, R Taofifenua, C Woki, P Boudehent, B Couilloud, M Jaminet.