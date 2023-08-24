Herring among the grateful for 'family-first' Irish approach

There may not be too many breaths of fresh air in south-western France this week with temperatures hovering around 40C but something fresh has been blowing through the Ireland camp during this pre-World Cup summer.

Rob Herring would not be the first squad member to enthuse over the different approach to preparations for next months’ tournament taken by head coach Andy Farrell compared to previous campaigns.

The hooker, who was part of two previous World Cup pre-seasons in 2015 and 2019 but was selected for neither, is expected to be named today in Farrell’s matchday squad for Saturday night’s final warm-up Test against Samoa at Stade Jean Dauger.

Others have waxed lyrical about the focus on rugby skills in training rather than “mindless” running drills in the past and Herring is grateful for the emphasis on rest and relaxation being as important as time on the training field.

In a week when Farrell and his assistants are making their final selections for the last few remaining places in Ireland’s 33-player World Cup squad, to be announced in Dublin next Monday, the ability to properly unwind after a day’s high-intensity training at Bayonne’s Stade Jean Dauger these past few days has been invaluable in allowing players to depressurise as much as possible.

"When we're on, we're on. It's real focused and intense,” Herring said. "Having those periods when we're off and we are encouraged to be completely off. Guys will go for a swim now, they'll relax for the evening once all their work's done.

"The same, when the families are around like in Portugal they did the schedule so we'd finish early enough to have time with our families.

"My wife wasn't able to travel, but the guys who had families there found it brilliant.

"It's just being able to switch off completely in those moments, refresh for a big session the next day - it's brilliant."

That “family-first” policy in camp has long been evident in the Farrell regime. The head coach has increased the attention placed on landmark Test appearances, bringing in loved ones for ceremonies to mark 50th as well as 100th caps, Keith Earls’ clan placed front and centre last week ahead of the veteran wing’s milestone.

Family man Herring is very much an advocate and is looking forward to visits during Ireland’s down weeks between their third and final pool games.

"It's been great really. I suppose that's one of the biggest changes from the other World Cup pre-seasons I've been involved in, because we are away for so long and we're going to be away again for even longer.

"So, to have the families welcome wherever we go is an absolute touch of class.

"The guys and their families really appreciate it, to have that sort of home feel and to give my wife a break when she comes over, to see my kids - that's all positive and it just adds to the culture we have in this squad."