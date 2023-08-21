Didn't see this one coming...ex-All Blacks coach Hansen teams up with Jones and Australia

World Cup-winning New Zealand coach Steve Hansen has agreed to help out Eddie Jones' Australian coaching ticket ahead of the Rugby World Cup in France.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that Hansen is helping the Wallabies in an advisory role as they prepare for a warm-up match against France in Paris on Sunday. Hansen, who coached the All Blacks to victory over Australia in the 2015 World Cup final, will share "insights" before the Wallabies kick off their campaign against Georgia on September 9.

Wallabies officials confirmed to the Herald that Hansen is in camp with the Wallabies before this weekend’s match against France. Hansen is expected to be with Australia for about a week. It is not a salaried role, the report says.

Hansen is expected to attend Saturday's game at Stade de France. Whether he will sit in the Australian coaching box or watches from the stands is unclear.

Four years ago, Jones got one over on his mate in the World Cup semi-final as England beat New Zealand 19-7 in Japan to progress to the final.

The pair have a great relationship, having first coached against each other in 1997 when in charge of the Crusaders and Brumbies in Super Rugby.

Hansen is close friends with Ian Foster, who is in charge of the All Blacks at the World Cup. He will be replaced by Scott Robertson from next year.

Earlier this year Hansen said: “Eddie is a rugby man through and through, he loves the game. He’s quirky ... and he has a massive work ethic.

But underneath it all he cares about the game and the people who are involved in it. He is a good analyst of the game. He has the ability to bring a group together pretty quickly. I just enjoy his company. I like talking rugby with him and he has a good sense of humour as well. He likes a beer and a punt, and so do I.”