Niamh Briggs identifies areas for Munster to improve despite big win

They may have qualified for the Vodafone Women's Interprovincial Championship final with a round to spare, but Munster will not take their foot off the pedal in pursuit of a third straight title.

The defending champions overcame a sticky start against Connacht to win 46-7 at Musgrave Park on Saturday and make it back-to-back bonus point victories. They travel to Leinster next Saturday knowing that they could put their arch rivals out of the competition.

Niamh Briggs, the defending champions' head coach, says their approach will not change as they look to add to their 15-try haul from the first two rounds and maintain their winning form heading into the September 2 decider.

"The girls love coming home, so I think there were probably a few things in that we've got to make sure that we don't start that slow next week," said Briggs.

"We've got a really good squad of players and a really good group. We're in a good place, we really enjoy each other's company as a group and we want to get better.

"It's got to be about us again now next Saturday. We've got to continue to improve."

Versatile forward Deirbhile Nic a Bháird continues to set the standard for the Reds, scoring two tries in a Vodafone player-of-the-match performance. Clara Barrett fastened onto a Nicole Fowley kick to briefly draw Connacht level at seven-all.

Sitting on four points, the westerners still have a shot at making the final as they host bottom side Ulster in the third round. However, their defence struggled after half-time with Nic a Bháird, Alana McInerney, Aoife Doyle and Fiona Reidy all crossing for Briggs' table toppers.

Meanwhile, a nine-try 57-5 triumph over Ulster was a strong response from Leinster to last week's shock defeat in Galway. Tania Rosser's charges recaptured some of their best form back in the familiar surroundings of Energia Park.

Ireland prop Christy Haney helped herself to a brace of tries as the Blues led 33-0 at the break, and despite a Niamh Marley try, Ulster could not take advantage of a subsequent trio of Leinster yellow cards.

Aoife Dalton and try scorers Ruth Campbell and Haney were all sin-binned either side of the hour mark, so tidying up team discipline is a must if Leinster are to get the win against Munster they will likely need to progress to the final. They are currently second in the standings on six points.

"After the disappointing loss last week, the girls were quite gutted but they stepped up," admitted Rosser. "We had a couple of tough (training) sessions, a couple of meetings with some home truths.

"They stepped up today and really put in a performance. I was delighted with their first half, maybe the discipline in the second half we need to look at.

"The character from the girls when only having 12 players on the pitch, they didn't let anything in and that full-length try, Ailsa (Hughes) peeling off and then Leah (Tarpey) working hard to score on her debut. She deserved it."