'Clueless': The English media reaction to Ireland's 29-10 win at the Aviva

The English media’s reaction to Saturday’s 29-10 defeat to Ireland ranged from ‘godforsaken’ to ‘clueless’.

The defeat was compounded by the red card ultimately issued to Billy Vunipola which leaves Steve Borthwick’s side facing anxious waits over potential bans for two key players.

Captain Owen Farrell faces another disciplinary hearing this week after World Rugby appealed against the overturning of his red card against Wales.

Gerard Meagher, writing in The Observer, said that a sense of ‘chaos’ is engulfing Borthwick’s side ahead of the World Cup.

“There was no let up on the field either from Ireland, who barely got out of second gear, and Billy Vunipola’s red card only adds to the sense of chaos engulfing their World Cup preparations.”

Meagher was one of several rugby writers to question the approach of England’s kicking game.

“If Steve Borthwick is wedded to a kicking game then that is all well and good but the problem is that England are executing it dreadfully. Ireland could not have been more comfortable in dealing with England’s kick-chase which, like pretty much every other facet of their game, was horribly out of sync.”

Former England out-half Stuart Barnes, in the Sunday Times, branded England’s style as clueless as he too lamented their over-reliance on a kicking game.

“Ireland were rusty and made a multitude of handling mistakes. But England fed Hugo Keenan and company. If an opposition wanted to deliver time and space in which to give Ireland with the complete width of the pitch, England provided it.

“In the early minutes of the second half, twice Ford, Steward and Youngs could find no way to counter from kicks. They passed to one another in clueless confusion.”

Writing in the same paper, Stephen Jones said, “(i)t is some feat by England but this was the worst of their three performances in what has become a godforsaken summer series.”

While lamenting England’s indiscipline and poor kicking game, Jones also described England’s forwards as “powder puff”.

“And again, we have gone through a match without a sight of what has always been, for well over 100 years, England’s staple — forward power. What they revealed yesterday was more like forward powder puff.”

It is all a far cry from 2003 when England powered their way to World Cup glory. Their head coach for that triumph Clive Woodward, writing in the Daily Mail, described Saturday’s performance as “dull and uninspiring” and said Borthwick’s men had failed to heed the lessons from Farrell’s red card.

“Billy Vunipola's red card against Ireland in Dublin on Saturday was almost identical to the one involving Farrell and Wales' Taine Basham at Twickenham.

“You couldn't make it up. It leaves England in big, big trouble. They are now likely to face Argentina in their World Cup opener without two of their most important players in Farrell and Vunipola.

“I sound like a broken record, but England just don't play with enough pace.

“Unfortunately, their performance against Ireland was pretty dull and uninspiring and another red card capped off another disappointing encounter.

“I'm really not sure where England go from here.”