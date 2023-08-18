Farrell to face second disciplinary hearing on Tuesday

England's Owen Farrell will face an independent appeal hearing on Tuesday August 22 via video conference.
Fri, 18 Aug, 2023 - 19:53
Fiona Halligan

England fly half Owen Farrell will face an independent appeal committee in relation to his red card against Wales on Tuesday August 22 via video conference.

Farrell appeared in front of the disciplinary committee on Tuesday August 16 where his red card he received after the Bunker TMO review in the World Cup warm-up game against Wales was downgraded to a yellow card.

The committee on Tuesday ruled that due to mitigating circumstances the offence was within the yellow card parameters and downgraded the red card leaving Farrell free to play with immediate effect.

However, after backlash to the ruling World Rugby stepped in and put in an appeal to the decision. 

Farrell will now face an independent Judicial Committee consisting of Nigel Hampton KC - Chair (New Zealand), Shao-ing Wang (Singapore) and Donal Courtney (Ireland). 

