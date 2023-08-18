Andy Farrell: 'Circus' surrounding Owen impacting family  

As a professional rugby coach Andy Farrell has always been able to balance his line of work with the presence of his flesh and blood in the same arena yet events of the past week have clearly made that tightrope walk more precarious.

Yesterday the Ireland head coach climbed down from the balancing act and push his paternal instincts to the fore, not in defence of the incident that continues to keep son and England captain Owen Farrell in the dock but the for the “circus” of public opinion that has spewed forth on the subject since his red card against Wales last Saturday.

Farrell senior yesterday met the media conference with the intention of discussing his team selection for Ireland’s World Cup warm-up Test against England tomorrow but was drawn into the debate that has dominated rugby conversation on a daily basis since that red card.

England boss Steve Borthwick on Thursday opted to leave his skipper out of the Aviva Stadium clash following the outcry in the media that has hounded Farrell junior since his red card for a high hit on Welsh back row Taine Basham was downgraded to a yellow card by an independent Six Nations disciplinary hearing.

Farrell senior, who has so often deflected questions about Owen during media conferences, was asked for his thoughts on World Rugby’s decision to appeal the England captain’s card.

The initial yellow-card for the illegal contact that resulted in Basham failing a Head Injury Assessment was upgraded to a red by the so-called bunker TMO, only to be downgraded three days later, citing a late change of direction from the Welshman as a result of contact pre-collision from England’s Jamie George.

The plot turned yet again yesterday afternoon when World Rugby intervened to appeal that decision to clear Farrell, with a new hearing by a new Six Nations independent disciplinary panel scheduled for “early next week”.

Ireland boss Farrell admitted it had been a difficult week as a father rather than as a rugby professional.

“Well I’m a person, but I’m also a professional coach for Ireland so I know how to handle all that kind of stuff and the experience I’ve had through my career certainly helped,” he said.

Yet asked for his thoughts on the World Rugby appeal it was the father rather than the coach that replied, directing his attention towards the commentary, perhaps from current and former coaches and players, that has been conducted on the subject of Owen’s conduct.

“What’s my thought on it? Does it really matter?” Andy Farrell said.

“Whatever I say anyway is probably flawed anyway because I know what you are talking about and when you’re talking about somebody’s son and you are asking me the question it’s always going to be flawed anyway so what does that really matter, you know.

“I don’t normally say too much because of that reason about my son what I probably would say is at this moment in time is that the circus that has gone around all of this is absolutely disgusting, in my opinion, disgusting and I suppose those people who have loved their time in the sun get a few more days to keep going at that.”

Pressed further on his feelings away from the cameras during his session with print media, Farrell said: “Ah look, if I say anything in here there’s your headline straight away. What could I say? I don’t know.

“I’d probably get his mother up here to do an interview with you, and you’ll see the human side of the bullshit that’s happening like, you know?

“Or maybe get his wife to write a book on it, because then you’ll probably see the impact that it’s having on, not just the professional player, but the families and the human side that goes with it.”

The England camp has circled the wagons around its captain this week and Borthwick addressed Owen Farrell’s omission from the match day 23.

“In my original planning for the Summer Nations Series and as part of our Rugby World Cup preparation, Owen Farrell was due to be selected to play in this Saturday’s Test match in Dublin,” England’s head coach said.

“However, in light of the fact that so much of Owen’s training and match preparation time this week has been significantly affected and interrupted by the disciplinary process, I have not selected him in the matchday 23. Owen will travel to Ireland with our full support.

“Owen understands the situation, but is of course disappointed, as I am, that he is missing such a special game that he would otherwise have played in.”