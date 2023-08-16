Alex Cuthbert and Johnny Williams handed Wales starts against South Africa

Wing Alex Cuthbert and centre Johnny Williams will make their first appearances of Wales’ World Cup warm-up schedule against South Africa on Saturday.
Williams partners Mason Grady in midfield, while there are also starts for the likes of scrum-half Kieran Hardy and hooker Elliot Dee.
Flanker Jac Morgan will captain Wales for the second time in three games, suggesting he is a firm favourite to skipper Wales at the World Cup.
🏴 𝐗𝐕 𝐂𝐘𝐌𝐑𝐔 🏴— Welsh Rugby Union 🏴 (@WelshRugbyUnion) August 16, 2023
👊 Your Welsh team to welcome South Africa to Cardiff
💪 Pleidiol Wyf i’m Gwlad!#WelshRugby
Taine Basham, meanwhile, is among the replacements for the Springboks’ Principality Stadium visit.
Basham failed a head injury assessment following a shoulder-led tackle to his head by England captain Owen Farrell at Twickenham last weekend.
Farrell was sent off, but in a decision that sent shockwaves throughout the rugby world his red card was overturned by a disciplinary panel.
The Welsh Rugby Union said that Basham “was not a confirmed concussion following completion of all three stages of the head injury assessment (HIA) protocol”.
