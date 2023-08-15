England captain Owen Farrell avoids ban after red card overturned

England captain Owen Farrell is free to play again immediately after the red card he received against Wales was downgraded to a yellow card following a disciplinary hearing.

It had been expected that Farrell would be suspended for at least a portion of the upcoming Rugby World Cup after his latest red card for a high tackle on Taine Basham.

Farrell was sent off at Twickenham on Saturday when his yellow card for a dangerous tackle on Basham was upgraded to a red by the 'Bunker' review system.

The out-half had served a ban for a dangerous tackle earlier this year. England face Ireland and Fiji in their final two warm-up games before they meet Argentina in their World Cup opener.

In a statement, Six Nations Rugby said that due to the actions of England hooker Jamie George in the contact area, there was enough mitigation to bring the threshold below a red card.

"The Committee determined, when applying World Rugby’s Head Contact Process, that mitigation should be applied to the high degree of danger found by the Foul Play Review Officer.

"The Committee found that a late change in dynamics due to England #2’s interaction in the contact area brought about a sudden and significant change in direction from the ball carrier. In the Committee’s opinion, this mitigation was sufficient to bring the player’s act of foul play below the red card threshold."

The independent Judicial Committee, consisting of Adam Casselden SC – Chair, John Langford and David Croft (all from Australia), received submissions from Farrell and his representative.

Farrell acknowledged to the committee that he had committed an act of foul play but not one worthy of a red card.

The committee determined that the Foul Play Review Officer was wrong in upgrading the yellow card issued by the match referee to a red.

The statement continued: "The Committee believe it is important to record, that no criticism is made of the Foul Play Review Officer nor, would any be warranted. Unlike the Foul Play Review Officer the Committee had the luxury of time to deliberate and consider, in private, the incident and the proper application of the Head Contact Process.

"The Committee believe this is in contrast to the Foul Play Review Officer, who was required to make his decision in a matter of minutes without the benefit of all the additional material including hearing from the player and his legal representative.

"On that basis, the Committee did not uphold the red card and the player is free to play again immediately."