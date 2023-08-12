All about the here and now for Munster head coach Niamh Briggs

A new Irish women’s rugby season gets underway on Saturday afternoon with the first round of the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship amid ongoing debates about the direction of travel for the game in a rapidly evolving professional era.

Yet as Munster travel north to open their title defence against Ulster at City of Armagh RFC (3pm, live on TG4 YouTube), their head coach Niamh Briggs is determined to keep her players focused on immediate objectives as much as possible rather than get distracted by the bigger picture being laid out in front of them.

Briggs, the former Ireland Grand Slam winner, is in her third season as a member of the Munster coaching ticket having stepped up from assistant to head coach last term and re-claiming the interpro title last January previously won in 2021 under predecessor Matt Brown.

The game has undergone seismic change in that period, with centralised, professional contracts introduced by the IRFU, too late to stop the national team being demoted to the third tier for World Rugby’s new WXV competition this October, following a disastrous Six Nations wooden spoon which also led to head coach Greg McWilliams’ departure.

That coincided with the governing body coming under intense scrutiny for its handling of women’s rugby in Ireland and a commitment to do better, including the appointment of eight new Women's National Talent Squad (WNTS) Pathway staff to be based at five Provincial Centre of Excellence hubs.

Briggs was one of those appointed, as Munster’s full-time Talent Coach based at the University of Limerick alongside Lorna Barry as the province’s Athletic Performance Coach, but it is her role as Munster Women’s head coach that has the former Garda’s full attention for the next three weeks.

“Things are so new within Irish women’s professional rugby but the here and now for us is August 12, it’s Ulster at 3pm in the City of Armagh and how we can make our mark and put our stamp on it and be better than what we were in January,” Briggs said.

“That’s our here and now and our full focus. I think when we speak about the women’s game, though, we speak about it in (terms of) the bigger picture because there are so many cogs to that wheel, it’s really important that we don’t lose sight of where we’re going and what we’re trying to do.

“It’s very easy for me to sit here and give out about loads of things within Irish women’s sport and Irish women’s rugby but it’s not about that now, we’ve got to start moving forward as opposed to looking back and these interpros being moved to the summer is huge, having a two-year season plan is massive, those centres of excellence are huge and the centralised, professional players move is really good.

“A new (Ireland) head coach (Scott Bernand) coming in is really positive for Ireland women’s rugby but from a Munster point of view, our here and now is literally this Saturday and what we can do to make sure we get off to a good start.”

Briggs on Friday named back-row Dorothy Wall as Munster captain for Saturday afternoon’s clash with squad captain Nicole Cronin unavailable due to a minor leg injury.

Cronin’s absence means a start at fly-half for Ireland U20 squad member Kate Flannery in a new partnership with scrum-half Muirne Wall while the bench could provide senior debuts for another Ireland U20 player in Ellen Boylan as well as Jane Clohessy, Brianna Heylmann, who has converted from centre to the back row, and Abbie Salter-Townshend.

Ulster: M Liston; N Marley, K McCormill, E Durkan, M Edwards; A Moyles, L Cairns; S McGrath, B Cregan - captain, G McCamley; F Tuite, K Brady; C Donnan, M Clenaghan, S Barrett.

Replacements: S Roberts, A O'Connell, T Schutzler, B Barr, A Redmond, P McAlister, T MacCartney, S Sloan.

Munster: A Corey (UL Bohemian); A Doyle (Railway Union), A McInerney (UL Bohemian), S Nunan (UL Bohemian), S Carroll (Railway Union); K Flannery (UL Bohemian), M Wall (UL Bohemian); R Ormond (Ballincollig), C Farrell (UL Bohemian), F Reidy (UL Bohemian); G Coombes (Ballincollig), C O'Halloran (UL Bohemian); D Wall (Blackrock College) - captain, M Óg O’Leary (Blackrock College), C Pearse (UL Bohemian).

Replacements: D Nic a Bháird (Old Belvedere), Eilís Cahill (UL Bohemian), C Bennett (UL Bohemian), B Heylmann (UL Bohemian), J Clohessy (UL Bohemian RFC), A Salter-Townshend (UL Bohemian), A O'Shaughnessy (UL Bohemian), E Boylan (Blackrock College).