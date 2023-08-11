Briggs names Munster team to face Ulster in Interpro opener

Munster head coach Niamh Briggs has named her side to face Ulster in their Interpro opener this Saturday.
Briggs named back-row Dorothy Wall as captain for the clash, with squad captain Nicole Cronin missing out through injury.
Up front, Róisín Ormond packs down alongside Ciara Farrell and Fiona Reidy with Gillian Coombes - sibling of Ireland men's international, Gavin - and Clodagh O'Halloran named in the second-row. Farrell and Coombes will make their first starts for the province.
The back-row consists of captain Wall, Maeve Óg O'Leary and Chloe Pearse.
There's a new starting half-back partnership with Muirne Wall and Kate Flannery at scrum-half and out-half.
In midfield, Stephanie Nunan partners up with Alana McInerney while the back-three is made up of Stephanie Carroll, Aoife Doyle and Aoife Corey.
Replacements Ellen Boylan, Jane Clohessy, Brianna Heylmann and Abbie Salter-Townshend are all in line to make their senior Munster debuts on Saturday if sprung from the bench.
Aoife Corey (UL Bohemian RFC); Aoife Doyle (Railway Union RFC), Alana McInerney (UL Bohemian RFC), Stephanie Nunan (UL Bohemian RFC), Stephanie Carroll (Railway Union RFC); Kate Flannery (UL Bohemian RFC), Muirne Wall (UL Bohemian RFC); Róisín Ormond (Ballincollig RFC), Ciara Farrell (UL Bohemian RFC), Fiona Reidy (UL Bohemian RFC); Gillian Coombes (Ballincollig RFC), Clodagh O'Halloran (UL Bohemian RFC); Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College RFC) (c), Maeve Óg O’Leary (Blackrock College RFC), Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian RFC).
Deirbhile Nic a Bháird (Old Belvedere RFC), Eilís Cahill (UL Bohemian RFC), Claire Bennett (UL Bohemian RFC), Brianna Heylmann (UL Bohemian RFC), Jane Clohessy (UL Bohemian RFC), Abbie Salter-Townshend (UL Bohemian RFC), Aoife O'Shaughnessy (UL Bohemian RFC), Ellen Boylan (Blackrock College RFC).