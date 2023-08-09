Summer rugby can only benefit players, insists Briggs 

There may be teething problems with the timing of this year’s Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship but Munster head coach Niamh Briggs believes a return to summer rugby will give the beleaguered Ireland team a major boost.

Defending champions Munster kick off their 2023 campaign on the road to Ulster at City of Armagh’s Palace Grounds this Saturday without injured fly-half Nicole Cronin and a handful of players whose holiday plans were made anticipating a continuation of last season’s Christmas Interpros.

When the IRFU finally released its season plan in May and revealed an August kick-off, all four provinces were caught hopping yet Briggs sees that as a challenge to strengthen squad depth and sees only positives in the timing with the Women’s XV series looming for the now third-tier Ireland and new head coach Scott Bemand in Dubai this October.

“It’s great,” the 2013 Ireland Grand Slam winner said. “We all want to play rugby in summer, although we haven’t had much of one to be fair. But in the point of view of our skills and being able to move the ball around, you definitely want to be playing in dry weather, so it’s huge.

“I think the timing of it, every province is going to struggle. (The schedule) came out so late from a playing point of view, lots of players will have booked away or missed chunks of the summer in terms of a week or two because of holidays and stuff, and they’re perfectly entitled to do that.

“We’ve just got to create enough depth and try and rely on the fact that we’ve got a good group of players and if one or two are out for previously booked holidays because the schedule came so late then we’re in a better place come September.”

A summer interpros makes perfect sense with a changing calendar, she added.

“I definitely think it’s the optimal time. To be fair, up until last year, it’s always been around this window, then moved to Christmas last year to try and give us from a national point of view a trajectory from club into provincial into Celtic Cup and into Six Nations.

“I get it, it made total sense. But now we have the global XV going into October, we need to have high-quality games for players and this is huge. I love the fact that it’s in the summer and that we now have a two-year season plan that you can hand out to players who want to try and play for Ireland and that they’ve got to be all in, in terms of being able to make that. And then you’ll see the ones that want to do it.

“So it’s brilliant. I’m really looking forward to hopefully getting the dry weather that we missed out on throughout July in August and we get to see some really, really good rugby, not just from Munster but from across the four provinces.

“The strength in depth has been really good. We’ve been going through a tough time nationally and we’ve got to try and catch up but we’ve got to make sure that we do it from home first and hopefully then it will spill out onto that national squad.”