Moody misses out on All Blacks World Cup squad, Retallick included

Flanker Sam Cane will captain the side at the tournament in France
Moody misses out on All Blacks World Cup squad, Retallick included

New Zealand's Brodie Retallick takes in the lineout ball in the Rugby Championship 2023 and Bledisloe Cup Test match between Australia and New Zealand at the MCG in Melbourne on July 29, 2023

Mon, 07 Aug, 2023 - 09:27
Nick Mulvenney

Prop Joe Moody missed out on the All Blacks squad for the World Cup when it was announced on Monday but lock Brodie Retallick was included despite a knee injury ruling him out of New Zealand's opening match at least.

Flanker Sam Cane will captain the side at the tournament in France in September and October, when New Zealand will be aiming for an unprecedented a fourth title.

Loosehead Moody, a starter at the 2015 and 2019 tournaments, has not played since injuring his ankle in May and was not among the six props named by the selectors at a ceremony in Hawkes Bay.

"Moods (should be ready to play) in about two weeks' time," coach Ian Foster said of the 34-year-old.

"But with the compilation of his time off and our programme, having to go into the first part of this World Cup fully loaded, we just want him to go and get some game time.

"We've got a lot of faith in him, he's a special player and has done a lot for the black jersey and hopefully there will be an opportunity later for him."

Retallick suffered a knee injury in New Zealand's 23-20 win over Australia in Dunedin last weekend but was named for his third World Cup with Josh Lord the player most likely to have missed out.

"Brodie's knee is probably about a six week (on the sidelines) but we're not 100% sure," Foster said.

"So whether it'll be round one, round two of the World Cup, we're not sure. But you know, we really believe he's earned his selection and we can manage that."

Retallick's frequent second-row partner Sam Whitelock was selected for his fourth World Cup.

Centre Braydon Ennor also suffered a knee injury against the Wallabies and David Havili, who return from his own hamstring problem in provincial rugby last Friday, was the player to benefit from his absence.

Loose forward Samipeni Finau was not included despite impressing on his test debut last weekend but will travel to Europe with scrumhalf Brad Weber and uncapped hooker George Bell as injury cover for the final warm-up against South Africa.

The All Blacks will play the Springboks at Twickenham in London on Aug. 25 and start their World Cup campaign against hosts France in Paris on Sept. 8.

Squad:

Forwards - Codie Taylor, Dane Coles, Samisoni Taukei'aho, Ethan de Groot, Fletcher Newell, Nepo Laulala, Ofa Tuungafasi, Tamaiti Williams, Tyrel Lomax, Brodie Retallick, Sam Whitelock, Scott Barrett, Tupou Vaa'i, Ardie Savea, Dalton Papalii, Luke Jacobson, Sam Cane (captain), Shannon Frizell 

Backs - Aaron Smith, Finlay Christie, Cam Roigard, Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie, Richie Mo'unga, David Havili, Anton Lienert-Brown, Jordie Barrett, Rieko Ioane, Caleb Clarke, Emoni Narawa, Leicester Fainga'anuku, Mark Telea, Will Jordan.

More in this section

Henry Slade 5/8/2023 Henry Slade set to be biggest omission from England World Cup squad
Scotland v France - Summer Nations Series - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium Peter Jackson: Are we bunkered before World Cup ever starts?
Jean Kleyn 8/7/2023 Much-changed 'Boks clinch victory over Argies 
#Rugby World Cup
File Photo

Kyle Sinckler not taking England World Cup call as a given after Lions omission

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd