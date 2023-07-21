Ireland captain Nichola Fryday announces retirement from international rugby

Ireland captain Nichola Fryday has announced her retirement from international rugby, aged 28.

Fryday says she made the decision to concentrate on developing her career off the pitch. It's another blow to Irish women's rugby after a disappointing Six Nations campaign in 2023, picking up a first wooden spoon in 19 years.

The Offaly woman has played for Ireland 34 times and was named captain in 2022.

She turned down one of the first professional contracts offered by the IRFU last year, opting to continue playing in England.

Her predecessor as Ireland captain, Ciara Griffin, also opted to retire early from the international team, aged 27.

Fryday regrets bowing out of the international game on that low note but says she will continue playing club rugby with Exeter.

"The 2023 Six Nations may not have been the tournament I had hoped to end my international career on, but one thing I learned with that phenomenal group of players was the true definition of grit and heart in the midst of adversity."

She added: "I have no doubt over the next few years this team will grow to be a force to be reckoned with and I look forward to joining you in the stand and supporting them."