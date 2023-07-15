Munster-Crusaders 'Clash of Champions' gets Páirc Uí Chaoimh clearance 

Munster have confirmed that their historic 'Clash of Champions' meeting with the Crusaders next February will be played at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The province had sought approval from the GAA for the February 3, 2024 meeting with the New Zealand giants in what is the first-ever clash between the reigning champions of Super Rugby and the URC.

The Irish province, newly crowned BKT United Rugby Championship champions, announced a blockbuster showdown with the seven-in-a-row Super Rugby title winners from New Zealand in late June and then announced on Friday that they had made an approach to Gaelic Games chiefs for use of the Cork venue.

Munster Rugby can confirm that formal approval is being sought for the use of Páirc Uí Chaoimh for our #ClashofChampions against Crusaders on Saturday, February 3 (5pm).



It will be a historic meeting, the first between the respective reigning champions of the two competitions, though plans for the fixture had been in place before either organisation became title holders.

Munster landed the 2022-23 URC title with a 19-14 Grand Final win over defending champs the Stormers in Cape Town last May 27, while Crusaders retained their crown in June with a 25-20 victory in an all-Kiwi decider against the Chiefs, making them seven-in-a-row Super Rugby title winners.

Munster hosted South Africa A at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in a memorable clash last November in front of 41,400 supporters and this second encounter at the venue is sure to be another high-demand occasion.

The 5pm kick-off on Saturday, February 3 next year falls less than 24 hours after Ireland's Guinness Six Nations opener against France in Marseille, and will clash directly with another Championship fixture, Wales v Scotland.

Ticket information with pre-sale and general sale details will be revealed on Monday, Munster confirmed on Twitter.