Fast start key as All Blacks down Springboks in Auckland tussle

New Zealand beat South Africa 35-20 to all but claim the Rugby Championship for the third straight year on Saturday and disrupt the world champion’s buildup to the World Cup.

A shock-and-awe beginning which saw the All Blacks score two tries and lead 17-0 after 15 minutes left the Springboks gasping before they staged a massive comeback in the second half at Mt Smart Stadium.

Winger Will Jordan, returning from injury, had a hand in both early tries which came after the All Blacks carried the ball for long periods, stretching the Springboks’ defense on both sides of the field before finishing with precision.

The Boks had only a late penalty to show for a mediocre first-half performance and the All Blacks took a 20-3 lead to halftime.

South Africa then sent its bench into action, running out its “bomb squad”; veteran hooker Malcolm Marx scored from a lineout drive in the 54th minute and the game changed complexion.

Winger Cheslin Kolbe scored wide out in the 62nd and suddenly it was 23-15 and it was the All Blacks who were under pressure. The Springboks were winning the physical part of the game, piling into breakdowns and disrupting the All Blacks’ ball.

The fast, front-foot ball of the first half was gone and the All Blacks found themselves back-peddling, living off scrappy possession.

But Jordan stepped up again and scored off a Beauden Barrett cross-kick in the 68th — his 22nd try in 22 tests — making the game safe at 30-15.

Flyhalf Richie Mo’unga scored on the short side of a strong five-meter scrum in the 77th to finish with 19 points.

The Springboks had the last say as flanker Kwagga Smith added a superb last-minute solo try to make the tally four tries to three.

New Zealand: Beauden Barrett; Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Mark Telea; Richie Mo'unga, Aaron Smith; Ethan de Groot, Codie Taylor, Tyrel Lomax; Brodie Retallick, Scott Barrett; Shannon Frizell, Sam Cane, Ardie Savea.

Replacements: Samisoni Taukei'aho, Tamaiti Williams, Nepo Laulala,Tupou Vaa'i, Dalton Papali'i, Finlay Christie, Braydon Ennor, Caleb Clarke

South Africa: Willie le Roux; Cheslin Kolbe, Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi; Damian Willemse, Faf de Klerk; Steven Kitshoff, Bongi Mbonambi, Frans Malherbe; Eben Etzebeth, Lood de Jager; Kwagga Smith, Franco Mostert, Jasper Wiese.

Replacements: Malcolm Marx, Thomas du Toit, Vincent Koch, RG Snyman, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Duane Vermeulen, Grant Williams, Manie Libbok.

Referee: M Raynal