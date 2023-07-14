Dundon believes its important Ireland get process right at scrum time against France

Six Nations adversaries France may well be familiar foes, and conquered ones too, of late, but no-one in this Ireland Under-20 camp is taking anything for granted as they stand on the brink of history in South Africa today.

A successful Grand Slam campaign in February and March was launched on the back of Ireland’s 33-31 victory over the French at Cork’s Musgrave Park, following a similar win away from home 12 months earlier as Richie Murphy’s men displayed the greater rugby smarts and skill execution to edge past their bigger, more powerful rivals.

That 13 of the Irish starting XV that February night in Cork should have contributed to that win and seven of the forward pack enjoyed scrum dominance only adds to the feelgood factor surrounding this squad ahead of this evening’s World Rugby Under-20 Championship final at Cape Town’s Athlone Stadium (6pm Irish time, Virgin Media) while the gathering momentum behind the young men in green has only snowballed following a blockbuster second half against hosts South Africa in last Sunday’s 31-12 semi-final victory.

Yet you can understand the caution that was expressed by all three of the travelling party’s representatives put in front of the media yesterday. There was no denying this is an Ireland team riding the crest of a wave right now, having shown such impressive resilience to overcome the tragedies of the last two weeks that had impacted on a number of squad members but as impressive as Ireland’s semi-final win over the South Africans was, this is a French team made of different gravy, as scrum-coach Aaron Dundon acknowledged yesterday when addressing the game in Cork, the tournament so far, and his particular area of expertise.

“Our scrum has done well but we can't underestimate the French at scrum time,” the former Leinster hooker said. “If you don’t get your processes right around there and you make it a bit messy, they love it. They've got weight, they are strong boys and they love to scrum. So it is going to be a big challenge for us in that area but we have to make sure that we keep our processes right, doing what's been working quite well for us so far during this tournament.”

So too the maul, a facet of the forwards’ game that France found to be very effective in Cork five months ago.

“Definitely gone back and looked at it,” Dundon said. “Our maul is a weapon, our maul D has definitely come on since that game. It is definitely going to be a big challenge, I think it is an area that we can target. England in the last (semi-final) game against France caught them out a bit in the maul, so we are hoping to do that ourselves.

“But they are probably a bigger pack now than they were (in February) with a couple of the players they have bought in. So it will be a good challenge but I think we are in a good position to do a bit better this time.”

Ireland, so often the team with the lighter, less powerful bodies compared to the likes of South Africa and France, will go into this game with some heft of their own, except for the wrecking ball physique of France’s 149-kilogramme 18-year-old lock Polosi Tuilagi. The back five of the Ireland pack, with James McNabney back at blindside flanker to rejoin standouts Ruadhan Quinn and Brian Gleeson in the back row while Diarmuid Mangan moves from 6 to lock to partner Conor O’ Tighearnaigh, can inflict some serious damage and it is an element the Ireland brains trust is looking to exploit, as Dundon explained.

“It’s definitely one of the areas we looked at last time we played against them. Our metres in contact were quite high so definitely we’ve gone for guys that are quite dominant in the ball carry and get a lot of our metres around that area.

“So it’s an area we want to target and try and get on the front foot against this French team.”

There can be no guarantees, of course, that all will go to plan but centre John Devine yesterday displayed the confidence brimming within this Ireland side which could be prove to be priceless this evening.

Asked what France’s strengths are, the Connacht back pointed out individual threats but added: “I feel we’re collectively a better team.” And an improving one.

“We’re probably just more connected as a team compared to the Six Nations,” Devine added. “Watching back the games from the Six Nations I think it’s nearly two different teams so much have we improved in certain areas.

“I can’t really point the finger towards one thing in particular but just collectively we’ve come together much better on and off the pitch and that really helps us I think.”

Ireland’s Under-20s are within touching distance, just one last push and history will be theirs.

IRELAND U20: H McErlean (Leinster); A Osborne (Leinster), H Gavin (Connacht), J Devine (Connacht), J Nicholson (Leinster); S Prendergast (Leinster), F Gunne (Leinster); P McCarthy (Leinster), G McCarthy (Leinster) – captain, R Foxe (Leinster); D Mangan (Leinster), C O'Tighearnaigh (Leinster); J McNabney (Leinster), R Quinn (Munster), B Gleeson (Munster).

Replacements: M Clein (Munster), G Hadden (Leinster), F Barrett (Connacht), C Irvine (Ulster), E O'Connell (Munster), O Cawley (Leinster), M Lynch (Leinster), S Berman (Leinster).

FRANCE U20: M Ferte (Brive); L Drouet (Provence), N Depoortere (Bordeaux), P Costes (Toulouse), T Attissogbe (Pau); H Reus (La Rochelle), B Jauneau (Clermont); L Penverne (La Rochelle), P Jouvin (Agen), Z Affane (Bordeaux); H Auradou (Pau), P Tuilagi (Perpignan); L Nouchi – captain (Montpellier), O Jegou (La Rochelle), M Gazzotti (Grenoble).

Replacements: T Lacombre (Toulouse), L Julien (Racing 92), T Duchene (Clermont), B Liufau (Pau), M Castro Ferreira (Toulouse), L Carbonneau (Brive), A Mathiron (Lyon), C Mondinat (Pau).

Referee: Damián Schneider (Argentina)