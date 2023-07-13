Ireland and France name teams for U20 World Championship final

There will be few surprises in the coaches’ boxes at Athlone Stadium tomorrow evening after Ireland and France played familiar hands in their team selections for the World Rugby Under-20 Championship final in Cape Town.

There was just one change in Ireland’s starting XV revealed last night and only one alteration on the bench for France from their respective semi-final line-ups as the Six Nations rivals finalised their teams for a decider where both head coaches expect a tournament-best performance will be needed in order to become world champions.

"Ireland's advantage is that they're a team that works on continuity. I don't think there will be any surprises for them as far as we're concerned, and there won't be any surprises for us either,” French boss Sebastien Calvet said yesterday having returned fly-half Arthur Mathiron to his replacements following injury and restored a five-three split on the bench between forwards and backs.

Ireland have had the upper hand over Les Bleus in their last two U20 Six Nations meetings but both have been extremely tight affairs, the 2022 clash in Provence decided by a late late try and conversion from Richie Murphy’s side while this season’s showdown between the two best sides in both the championship and now the world was a 33-31 thriller won by a Sam Prendergast penalty three minutes from time in Cork.

"It's really going to be a duel of project versus project, efficiency versus efficiency. When you're preparing for a final, you work on all your strong points. And that second half (against Ireland in the Six Nations), despite the penalties, was still a half where we had the momentum, where we could have won the game.

"So we've based our preparations for this match mainly on the second half of the game in Ireland, and we feel we have all the tools we need to worry them, to win this game."

Ireland of course, having overcome hosts South Africa with a powerhouse performance in a 31-12 win last Sunday, will have different ideas but head coach Murphy is under no illusions about the levels required this time around.

“The entire group are fully focused on producing our best performance of the season on Friday night because we know we’ll need it against a very strong France team,” Murphy said. "We have made good progress throughout the tournament but we will need to fine-tune all areas of our game for the final.”

Murphy has restored James McNabney at blindside flanker in Ireland’s only change from the semi-final win, the Leinster back rower returning from suspension following a red card in the round-two pool win over Australia to complete the Grand Slam-winning trio with Ruadhan Quinn and No.8 Brian Gleeson.

That means a switch from blindside flanker to the second row for Diarmuid Mangan with lock Charlie Irvine moving to the replacements.

IRELAND U20: H McErlean (Leinster); A Osborne (Leinster), H Gavin (Connacht), J Devine (Connacht), J Nicholson (Leinster); S Prendergast (Leinster), F Gunne (Leinster); P McCarthy (Leinster), G McCarthy (Leinster) – captain, R Foxe (Leinster); D Mangan (Leinster), C O'Tighearnaigh (Leinster); J McNabney (Leinster), R Quinn (Munster), B Gleeson (Munster).

Replacements: M Clein (Munster), G Hadden (Leinster), F Barrett (Connacht), C Irvine (Ulster), E O'Connell (Munster), O Cawley (Leinster), M Lynch (Leinster), S Berman (Leinster).

FRANCE U20: M Ferte (Brive); L Drouet (Provence), N Depoortere (Bordeaux), P Costes (Toulouse), T Attissogbe (Pau); H Reus (La Rochelle), B Jauneau (Clermont); L Penverne (La Rochelle), P Jouvin (Agen), Z Affane (Bordeaux); H Auradou (Pau), P Tuilagi (Perpignan); L Nouchi – captain (Montpellier), O Jegou (La Rochelle), M Gazzotti (Grenoble).

Replacements: T Lacombre (Toulouse), L Julien (Racing 92), T Duchene (Clermont), B Liufau (Pau), M Castro Ferreira (Toulouse), L Carbonneau (Brive), A Mathiron (Lyon), C Mondinat (Pau).

Referee: Damián Schneider (Argentina)