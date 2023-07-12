Ireland name team for World Rugby U20 Championship Final

James McNabney will come into the back row for Ireland’s World Rugby Under-20 Championship final against France in Cape Time this Friday (6pm Irish time).

McNabney’s return from suspension following a red card in the round two pool win over Australia, is the single change from the side head coach Richie Murphy selected for last Sunday’s 31-12 semi-final victory over tournament hosts South Africa.

His inclusion means a switch from blindside flanker to the second row for Diarmuid Mangan with lock Charlie Irvine moving to the replacements for decider back at Athlone Stadium.

Henry McErlean, Andrew Osborne and James Nicholson one again form the Ireland back three, with John Devine and Hugh Gavin in the centres outside regular half-backs Fintan Gunne and Sam Prendergast.

Gus McCarthy captains the side from hooker between loosehead prop Paddy McCarthy and tighthead Ronan Foxe, while Mangan joins Conor O’Tighearnaigh in the second row. McNabney, who completed a coaching intervention programme to reduce his suspension from three games to two, joins openside flanker Ruadhan Quinn and No.8 Brian Gleeson in the back row.

Forwards Max Clein, George Hadden, Fiachna Barrett, Irvine and Evan O’Connell provide bench cover with backs Oscar Cawley, Matty Lynch and Sam Berman completing the replacements.

“The entire group are fully focused on producing our best performance of the season on Friday night because we know we’ll need it against a very strong France team,” Murphy said.

"We have made good progress throughout the tournament but we will need to fine-tune all areas of our game for the final. The players and staff are excited about the challenge ahead and we look forward to representing Ireland in the World Rugby U20 Championship final.

"The level of support we have received from back home throughout has been incredible and a major boost for everyone, and we will do everything to finish the season on the ultimate high.”

IRELAND U20 (v France): H McErlean (Leinster); A Osborne (Leinster), H Gavin (Connacht), J Devine (Connacht), J Nicholson (Leinster); S Prendergast (Leinster), F Gunne (Leinster); P McCarthy (Leinster), G McCarthy (Leinster) – captain, R Foxe (Leinster); D Mangan (Leinster), C O'Tighearnaigh (Leinster); J McNabney (Leinster), R Quinn (Munster), B Gleeson (Munster).

Replacements: M Clein (Munster), G Hadden (Leinster), F Barrett (Connacht), C Irvine (Ulster), E O'Connell (Munster), O Cawley (Leinster), M Lynch (Leinster), S Berman (Leinster).