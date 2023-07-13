Ireland's Rugby World Cup jerseys unveiled by Canterbury

"We can’t wait to get back out onto the field in this new Canterbury jersey, with thousands of Irish fans behind us,” said Mack Hansen.
Ireland's Rugby World Cup jerseys unveiled by Canterbury

IRELAND'S CALL: Canterbury Reveal The New Ireland Rugby World Cup Jerseys To Be Worn In France This Autumn. Pic credit: ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Thu, 13 Jul, 2023 - 00:00
Cian Locke

Canterbury has unveiled the new home and alternate jerseys that will be worn by Ireland at the Rugby World Cup in France this autumn.

The jerseys are said to be "the most technologically advanced ever produced by Canterbury" and they have been officially launched alongside the kit sponsor's ‘We Go Together’ campaign, which calls on Irish fans around the world to unite in support of the Ireland team during the tournament.

The campaign looks at Rugby’s connections to Irish culture and the power of the sport in creating unity, promoting self-expression and inspiring generations of fans.

Canterbury recently announced Irish Rugby stars Mack Hansen and Maeve Óg O’Leary as brand ambassadors to "reaffirm the brand’s commitment to Irish Rugby."

“This is a huge year for the squad as we travel to France to represent the four provinces. The team have been training hard and we can’t wait to get back out onto the field in this new Canterbury jersey, with thousands of Irish fans behind us,” said Hansen.

Irish internationals Peter O’Mahony, Iain Henderson, and Ross Byrne are pictured at the launch of the new jerseys, which are on sale.
Irish internationals Peter O’Mahony, Iain Henderson, and Ross Byrne are pictured at the launch of the new jerseys, which are on sale.

Simon Rowe, VP Global Sports Marketing, Pentland Brands, added; “Canterbury prides itself on creating cutting-edge performance jerseys and this kit is a testament to the expertise the brand has built with over a century in the game.

"What makes rugby special is its ability to bring people together from all walks of life. This new campaign looks to capture the magic that happens as teams, nations and cultures collide.”

IRFU Chief Commercial Officer Padraig Power said; “As preparations build towards France 2023, this new jersey marks the start of Ireland’s journey. We’ve enjoyed a successful partnership with Canterbury over the past decade and this year will be our most important yet, as we prepare to celebrate the coming together of thousands of Irish fans around the world.”

The jerseys, as well as a diverse and extensive range of training and supporter clothing, are available via Intersports Elverys, in-store and on Elverys.ie, and on Canterbury.com.

Read More

Ireland to learn Johnny Sexton's World Cup fate on Thursday

More in this section

Johnny Sexton 11/7/2023 Ireland to learn Johnny Sexton's World Cup fate on Thursday
The Munster team celebrate winning 27/5/2023 Munster start defence of URC title with home game against Cell C Sharks
Eben Etzebeth celebrates after the game 26/11/2022 South Africa make ten changes for New Zealand clash
<p>FINAL COUNTDOWN: Ireland head coach Richie Murphy. Pic Credit ©INPHO/Darren Stewart</p>

Ireland name team for World Rugby U20 Championship Final

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd