Ireland into U20 World Championship final after defeating host nation South Africa

World Rugby U20 Championship semi-final

Ireland 31 (7) South Africa 12 (0)

Ireland deservedly took their place in the World Rugby U20 Championship final with a clinical dismantling of hosts South Africa in the semi-finals.

In the cold and damp Athlone Stadium, Ireland ran out 31-12 winners after absorbing tremendous early pressure before turning the screw after halftime. They will face either England or France in the final.

This was Ireland’s most complete performance of the campaign as they showed their defensive steel in the first half and their sharp attacking flair in the second.

In all, Ireland scored four tries built on the back of a magnificent pack with the indefatigable No 8 Brian Gleeson leading the charge. Behind them, halfbacks Fintan Gunne and Sam Prendergast pulled the strings, especially in the second half when they played off the front foot.

If there were any doubts about the character of this Irish team, and there shouldn’t be, they were dispelled in the first half of this match.

It was a performance of guts and built on defence, as the home team made almost all of the running in the first half but kept meeting a green wall of resistance and ended it scoreless. It felt like South Africa had set up some sort of laager in Irish territory.

You could point to the home team’s lengthy list of errors, including three missed lineouts and three knock-ons all deep inside Irish territory as reasons for the halftime score. But those errors were forced through relentless commitment by the Irish defence. South Africa carried well and strongly but they became impatient in the face of the fierce Irish tackling.

Ireland conceded seven penalties to the four of the Junior Boks in the first stanza and South Africa enjoyed 56% possession and even more territory.

Ireland remained composed in the face of the onslaught, knowing their chance would eventually come. It happened late in the first half when Junior Bok flank Jannes Potgieter was yellow-carded for a late hit on wing Andrew Osborne.

Sam Prendergast put the ball to touch and from the ensuing lineout drive and multi-phase attack, Ireland were stopped. Flank Diarmud Mangan reached for the line but was inches short.

But from the scrum, Ireland enjoyed another attack where Prendergast nailed a perfect kick pass for wing James Nicholson to run on to and score in the corner. Prendergast landed the difficult conversion and almost from nowhere, Ireland led.

South Africa flyhalf Jean Smith missed two early second half penalties and the Junior Boks then scored a lovely try through scrumhalf Imad Khan to level the scores and briefly give the 15,000 home crowd some hope.

Almost immediately though, Ireland worked their way into Bok territory, won a breakdown penalty, which Prendergast put to touch about 10-metres from the Boks line.

Instead of opting for a rolling maul, Ireland went quickly off the top with Gleeson running a lovely line on to a pass that split South Africa’s defence wide open to score.

That changed the momentum of the match permanently and from then until the last few frantic minutes when the job was done, Ireland dominated.

They won the collisions and their set piece, which had been strong all game, took control. They nearly scored a third when Osborne charged down a clearance by fullback Reagan Izaks, but South Africa managed to scramble to win a penalty.

It wasn’t enough and a few minutes later, after some impressive carrying into contact, Prendergast and Nicholson combined for a repeat of their first half try. At 21-7 the game was almost up and a try for reserve Sam Berman sealed the deal.

Prendergast landed a late penalty to complete a perfect evening with five out five from the tee while South Africa scored a late consolation try.

Scorers for South Africa: Tries: Imad Khan, Coetzee le Roux. Conversion: Jean Smith.

Scorers for Ireland: Tries: James Nicholson (2), Brian Gleeson, Sam Berman. Conversions: Sam Prendergast (4). Penalty:

IRELAND U20: Henry McErlean; Andrew Osborne, Hugh Gavin, John Devine, James Nicholson; Sam Prendergast, Fintan Gunne; Paddy McCarthy, Gus McCarthy, Ronan Foxe; Charlie Irvine, Conor O'Tighearnaigh; Diarmuid Mangan, Ruadhan Quinn, Brian Gleeson.

Replacements: D Sheahan, G Hadden, F Barrett, E O'Connell, D Barron, O Cawley, M Lynch, S Berman.

SOUTH AFRICA U20: Hakeem Kunene; Jurenzo Julius, Katlego Letebele, Ethan Hooker, M Annies; Jean Smith, Imad Khan; Corné Lavagna, Juann Else, Dian Heunis; Coetzee le Roux, JF van Heerden; Paul de Villiers, Ghudian van Reenen, Corné Beets.

Replacements: SJ Kotze, P Ganyane, Z Porthen, J Potgieter, A Ndabambi, A Moos, D Markus, R Iza

Referee: Anthony Woodthorpe