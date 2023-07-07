Alun Wyn Jones joins Toulon on short-term contract

Alun Wyn Jones has joined Toulon on a short-term contract.

The former Wales and British and Irish Lions captain has signed for the French club as a “medical joker” for the duration of this year’s World Cup.

“We are delighted and honoured to welcome a legendary player like Alun Wyn Jones to Toulon,” director of rugby Pierre Mignoni told the official club website.

𝗨𝗻 𝗗𝗿𝗮𝗴𝗼𝗻 𝗥𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗲 𝗲𝗻 𝗥𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗲 & 𝗡𝗼𝗶𝗿 🔴⚫



Le deuxième ligne gallois, Alun Wyn Jones, s'engage avec le RCT en qualité de joker Coupe du Monde 💥



Welcome @AlunWynJones 🤝 — RCT - RC Toulon (@RCTofficiel) July 7, 2023

“His career demonstrates the immense talent of this player. His experience and his mental and physical strength will add to the locker room and to his team-mates.”

Jones, 37, announced his international retirement in May as the most-capped player in world rugby.

The second-row forward, who had been named in Wales’ preliminary World Cup squad, has played a world-record 170 Test matches – 158 for Wales and 12 for the Lions.

Jones ended his 17-year stay at the Ospreys in June.

He has initially signed a short-term Toulon deal to cover squad absences as the domestic Top 14 season starts in mid-August before resuming after the World Cup in the final week of October.