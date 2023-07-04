Wales coach Warren Gatland calls up Taine Plumtree to World Cup training squad

The backrow is the son of former Ireland coach John Plumtree.
Wales coach Warren Gatland calls up Taine Plumtree to World Cup training squad

GATTY: Warren Gatland has called uncapped Taine Plumtree into Wales’ World Cup training squad (Joe Giddens/PA)

Tue, 04 Jul, 2023 - 08:57
Andrew Baldock, PA RugUnion Correspondent

Warren Gatland has called up uncapped back-row forward Taine Plumtree to Wales’ World Cup training squad for a two-week camp in Switzerland.

Plumtree is part of a group that has travelled to Fiesch in the Swiss Alps, the Welsh Rugby Union said.

The 23-year-old was born in Swansea and is the son of former Ireland, Japan and New Zealand assistant coach John Plumtree.

A New Zealand Under-20 international, he has played Super Rugby for the Auckland-based Blues and will link up with the Scarlets next season.

Wales head coach Gatland has seen his back-row options hit by Justin Tipuric retiring from Test rugby and Josh Macleod suffering a shoulder injury.

And Plumtree now has a golden opportunity to showcase World Cup credentials ahead of Gatland announcing his final 33-strong squad next month.

