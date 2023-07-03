Munster rugby coach Greig Oliver dies in paragliding accident

The 58-year-old, a former Scotland international, was in South Africa supporting the Ireland U20s at the World Rugby U20 Championship, a side for whom his son Jack plays at scrum-half
RIP: Elite player development officer with Munster Greig Oliver has died following a paragliding accident. Pic: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Mon, 03 Jul, 2023 - 21:35
Cian Locke

Munster Rugby Elite Performance Officer Greig Oliver has died following a tragic paragliding accident in South Africa on Monday.

A former scrum-half himself, Mr Oliver played in two World Cups for Scotland.

In 2011 Mr Oliver assumed the role of Elite Player Development Officer with the Munster Rugby Academy, playing an instrumental role in developing Munster players for life in professional rugby. He also held coaching roles with the Ireland U20s, the Munster ‘A’s, and the province’s age-grade sides.

Munster Rugby CEO, Ian Flanagan, said: “On behalf of Munster Rugby, I would like to express our deepest sympathies to Greig’s wife Fiona, son Jack, daughter Ciara, and the wider Oliver family.

“We are all in a state of shock following Greig’s tragic passing. He was a great colleague and friend to so many and will be dearly missed across the Munster and Irish Rugby community.

“Greig made his presence felt each day, he was always there to provide a helping hand and was a hugely popular character with his light-hearted nature and sense of humour.

“He had an infectious enthusiasm for the game and was incredibly passionate about helping young players be the best they can be on and off the field.

“May he rest in peace.” 

Commenting on the news, IRFU Chief Executive Kevin Potts said; “On behalf of the Irish rugby community, I would like to extend my sincere condolences to the Oliver family at this extremely sad time.

“Greig was a hugely popular member of staff and played a key role in the development of many young players during his time at Munster Rugby.

“Today’s news is an unspeakable tragedy and our thoughts are with Greig’s wife Fiona, children Jack and Ciara, and his many friends, family and colleagues. May he rest in peace.”

