Ireland’s U20 World Championship destiny in their control after beating Australia

Ireland have their World Rugby U20 Championship destiny firmly in their control now after a clinical 30-10 dismantling of Australia in their second round match in a sodden Paarl on Thursday.

The Six Nations champions went into the match under pressure after a first round 34-all draw against England, put them on the backfoot. It meant no more room for slip ups and Ireland duly delivered.

Their bonus point victory, constructed on the back of a dominant display from the pack and cool control by halfbacks Fintan Gunne and Sam Prendergast, was impressive in abysmal conditions.

Paarl Gymnasium’s curator will be having nightmares as another cold front swept through the Western Cape, turning the field into a bog that had to host three matches on game day two. Ireland though, adapted brilliantly and fully flexed their muscles for the first time.

Ireland will still have to beat Fiji, presumably by a wide margin after England thumped the islanders 53-7 to top Pool B on points difference over Ireland.

But Ireland have the easier run in, while England have to take on Australia, who still have a mathematical chance of making the semi-finals. The Junior Wallabies have something to play for.

Ireland coach Richie Murphy was a pleased man and naturally buoyant after the win, especially as the outcome was underpinned by an excellent performance.

The loose trio, with No 8 Brian Gleeson in the vanguard, were sensational, dominating the gain line and brutal on defence. Captain and hooker Gus McCarthy was also superb, throwing accurately in tough conditions and prominent in the loose.

The scrum destroyed Australia, winning numerous penalties while Ireland’s maul was almost unstoppable at times.

Loosehead Paddy McCarthy not only scrummed wonderfully, but carried strongly to add more muscle to the performance.

“We're flattered that we have over here at the moment four or five really good back rowers,” Murphy said with a satisfied smile.

“It's just an embarrassment to riches at this particular age group in Irish Rugby, so we're in a really good place now.”

While it wasn’t a day for the backline to shine, they all tackled and defended tightly and gave Australia almost nothing. There was very little to fault in this performance, especially considering the harsh conditions.

“I’m unbelievably proud of the boys,” Gus McCarthy said. “It was tough as you saw. The conditions weren't exactly ideal but they're quite suited to our strengths.

“Also, we're a very physical pack, we really back ourselves against other packs and we really front it up. Obviously not everything went our way. We need to improve certain areas and aspects, but we're delighted with how we went and really fought for each other.”

The bonus point, scored on full time through replacement flank Diarmud Mangan could prove vital.

“That bonus point was huge at the end and I was very nervous on the sideline there for the last five minutes,” McCarthy said.

“I think we got held up twice maybe so that would have been tough to come away from that without a bonus point. That fourth try is going to be really, really huge for us and we're absolutely delighted.”

Ireland’s win was just one of several for sides from the northern hemisphere as they dominated their southern hemisphere counterparts.

France showed why they are one of the favourites with a 35-14 win over New Zealand in Pool A. They led 28-0 at one stage and were in total control for the entire game. The Junior All Blacks now have a mountain to climb to reach the semi-finals.

They take on Japan and even a heavy win might not be enough depending on how other results play out. Wales beat Japan 41-19 and also have a chance of sneaking into the semi-finals, but it will require beating France.

The day’s biggest shock was Italy’s 34-26 win over hosts South Africa. It was the Azzurri’s first win over the Boks at this level. Georgia then beat Argentina 20-0 to throw Pool B wide open with each of the four sides with one win and one loss.